PhamaTrust Pharmacy wins Best MCA Internship Facility of the Year at 2026 Valuvite MCA Awards

PhamaTrust Pharmacy has been named Best MCA Internship Facility of the Year at the 2026 Valuvite Medicine Counter Assistants Awards held at GNAT Hall in Accra.

The award recognizes the pharmacy’s outstanding role in practical healthcare training and professional mentorship for Medicine Counter Assistant students in Ghana.

Over the years, PhamaTrust Pharmacy has built a strong reputation for offering hands-on internship opportunities that expose students to real pharmacy operations and patient care services.

The facility provides practical training in dispensing, prescription handling, stock management, customer relations, and pharmaceutical ethics under professional supervision.

The recognition highlights the pharmacy’s contribution to bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical industry experience.

Through its internship structure, students are equipped with the skills, discipline, and confidence required to operate effectively within community pharmacy and healthcare environments.

The award also reflects the growing impact of PhamaTrust Pharmacy in supporting pharmacy education and healthcare development in Ghana. Many students who pass through the facility continue to excel professionally within the pharmaceutical support sector.

The 2026 Valuvite MCA Awards celebrated excellence within the Medicine Counter Assistant profession, honouring institutions, pharmacies, lecturers, students, and healthcare professionals who continue to contribute to the advancement of pharmacy practice and healthcare delivery in Ghana.

ABOUT VALUVITES

Valuvite UK LTD is a nutraceutical company operating in non-specialised wholesale trade with a focus on vitamin and wellness supplements designed to support overall human health. Its product line is structured around targeted nutritional support, covering immunity, energy, bone strength, joint care, and general wellness.

In Ghana, Valuvite UK vitamins have gained strong market presence through leading pharmacies across the country. The range is widely accessible and available within trusted pharmacy outlets nationwide.

The Valuvite product range is designed to address specific health needs using functional nutrition. Each product is formulated with vitamins, minerals, and active compounds that support targeted areas of the body.

ARTHROFLEX PLUS supports joint health and mobility. It contains glucosamine and collagen to support cartilage strength and flexibility.

OSTEOLIFE supports bone health. It contains calcium, magnesium, and zinc for bone density and skeletal strength.

IMMUNLIFE supports immune function. It contains antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Selenium to support the body’s natural defense system against oxidative stress.

VALUMAN is one of the key supplements in the Valuvite UK vitamins line. It is designed for men’s wellness and focuses on energy support, stamina, and daily performance. The formulation includes essential vitamins combined with natural extracts such as ginseng, which is commonly associated with vitality and endurance support.

VALUWOMAN is a women’s health supplement designed to support energy, vitality, and overall wellbeing.

It contains Vitamins B6, B12, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Biotin, Vitamin C, and Folic Acid. It supports energy release, immune function, healthy blood circulation, and women’s daily nutritional needs.

It is also enriched with Evening Primrose Oil and Starflower Oil, known for supporting overall wellness. The formula supports nerve and muscle function, bone health, and energy production.

Valuvite Beauty Plus is a wellness supplement focused on skin, hair, and overall beauty support. It promotes healthy skin glow, strengthens hair structure, and supports nail growth. It combines vitamins and antioxidants that help improve skin texture and general body appearance.

Valuvite Platinum Plus is a premium multinutrient supplement designed for advanced daily health support. It supports energy levels, immunity, heart health, and general body strength. It contains a blend of essential vitamins and minerals formulated for overall wellness maintenance and long term health support.

All Valuvite products are registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), confirming their quality, safety, and efficacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.