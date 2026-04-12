Philanthropist Alhaji FuZak donates Da’wah bus to Ambariya Sunni community

Audio By Carbonatix
Philanthropist Alhaji Hussein Yushaw, popularly known as Alhaji FuZak, has donated a Da’wah bus to the Ambariya Sunni Community in Tamale to support their outreach and preaching activities across the Northern Region and beyond.
The bus was presented on his behalf by his personal assistant, Alhaji Mohammed Tahiru, popularly known as Veron.
The donation fulfils an earlier promise made to the community to provide a vehicle to assist in their mission of spreading Islamic teachings.
Alhaji FuZak has undertaken several development projects in recent years to improve education and living conditions in the Ambariya community. Just a week earlier, he handed over a two-storey building comprising 15 classrooms and offices to the Ambariya school, a facility expected to accommodate more than 2,000 students.
He also provided two mechanised boreholes to address persistent water challenges within the school and the surrounding community. In addition, construction is ongoing on a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre intended to enhance digital learning and complement modern education in the area.
Speaking after the presentation, Alhaji Mohammed Tahiru said the Ambariya Sunni Community has played a significant role in educating the younger generation about Islamic values and has also contributed meaningfully to formal education.
He encouraged other philanthropists to emulate the example of Alhaji FuZak by supporting educational development in the Northern Region and other parts of the country.
Mr Tahiru further emphasised that Alhaji FuZak’s contributions are driven purely by a desire to serve humanity and are not influenced by political interests.
Alhaji Hussein Yushaw, Chief Executive Officer of FUZAK Constructions, is widely regarded as an influential figure in the Northern Region’s social landscape. He is known for prioritising youth development and supporting community-based initiatives.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the Ambariya leadership, Shaikh Doctuuru Mohammed Awal expressed appreciation to Alhaji FuZak for his continued support of the community.
He noted that the donated bus and other infrastructure projects have significantly contributed to the spread of Islamic teachings and improved educational opportunities for young people in the community.
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