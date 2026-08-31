Audio By Carbonatix
The 6th Akwasidae Festival in the United States of America was celebrated on Sunday, August 30, at Bowie State University in Maryland, bringing together traditional leaders, royals, dignitaries and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to celebrate Asante heritage and unity.
The colourful celebration provided an important platform for the Ghanaian community to reconnect with its traditional roots while showcasing the customs, values and cultural identity of the Asante people to a wider audience.
The festival featured a series of traditional activities, including traditional rites, drumming, dancing and cultural performances, creating an atmosphere that reflected the grandeur and significance of Akwasidae within Asante culture.
Below are some photos:
Latest Stories
-
Air Pollution in Accra is not random; it is a burden carried by the poor
4 minutes
-
GEXIM Bank grows loan portfolio to GH¢1.56bn as equity hits GH¢2.1bn in 2025 – SIGA Report
22 minutes
-
Ghana Shippers’ Authority grows surplus by 272% as assets reach GH¢979.92m
30 minutes
-
Government designates 13 blocked-out areas for small-scale mining to curb illegal mining
30 minutes
-
Number of advertised jobs increased significantly in half-year 2026 – BoG
31 minutes
-
GAFM demands retraction from GTEC over ‘unrecognised universities’ listing
37 minutes
-
Saltpond residents renew call for return of Founders’ Day celebrations
40 minutes
-
Consumer spending records mixed performance in 5-months of 2026, but manufacturing activities improved – BoG
43 minutes
-
Passenger arrivals at airport increased by 3.7% in 5 months of 2026
48 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: St. Augustine’s College reach third straight semifinal after seeing off Aburi Girls, St. John’s Grammar
51 minutes
-
Re: Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips
52 minutes
-
Photos: 6th Akwasidae Festival in the U celebrates Asante heritage and Ghanaian unity
53 minutes
-
Ghana, India explore armwrestling collaboration as Golden Arms prepare for World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi
1 hour
-
What Is Wrong With Us: We sign off on value for money before we have even defined it
1 hour
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses final squad for tournament revealed
1 hour