Opinion

Please, just sell me the sponge

Source: Rhodaline Naa Oboshie Abenser  
  21 August 2026 12:35pm
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If you have walked through the markets of Accra long enough, you probably know the routine. I cannot speak for other regions, but here in Accra, there is a particular sales tactic that has become almost impossible to miss.

You are minding your business, navigating the crowd, perhaps lost in your thoughts, when suddenly you feel a deliberate tap on your arm or shoulder.

You turn around, slightly startled. There it is. A brightly coloured bathing sponge being held up by a vendor, accompanied by an enthusiastic attempt to get your attention. The strategy is simple: tap first, sell second. And, admittedly, it works. But sometimes, it works a little too well.

Accra is already a city where personal space is something of a luxury. We squeeze through crowded markets, negotiating our way around pedestrians, trotros, and roadside vendors, while hawkers call out from every direction.

So when someone you don't know suddenly taps you with a product, it can be surprisingly jarring. Now, to be fair, the young men selling these sponges are trying to make a living. Street vending has long been part of Accra's economic landscape, and getting noticed in a sea of competing sellers requires creativity, persistence, and, sometimes, unusual marketing tactics.

But perhaps there is a thin line between creative marketing and invading someone's personal space. Not everyone appreciates being touched by a stranger while walking through town. For some, it is uncomfortable. For others, simply annoying.

And really, does selling a sponge have to involve making someone jump first? A simple, “Madam, sponge!” A friendly smile. A catchy sales pitch. Or even a little humour. These might be enough.

Ghanaians are generally quite receptive when approached warmly and respectfully. You may not make the sale every time, but at least the potential customer won't walk away wondering why a sponge just landed on their shoulder.

Accra will always be energetic, noisy, and full of hustle. That is part of its charm. But perhaps we can agree on one small thing: Sell me the sponge. Call me. Entice me. Make me laugh. Just don't tap me with it. Accra, we have enough surprises already.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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