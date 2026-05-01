Politically motivated policy choices drove BoG’s 2025 losses – Gideon Boako

The Bank of Ghana’s 2025 operational loss was driven by politically motivated policy choices, rather than stability, Member of Parliament for Tano North and Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr. Gideon Boako has said.

Boako, who has extensively discussed the financial situation of the Central Bank for months, predicted the huge loss, which the Central Bank confirmed in its Financial Statement released today, May 1, 2026.

The Bank of Ghana registered a huge operational loss of GHS 15.6 billion, which is the second highest loss by the Bank since the Cedi was redenominated in 2008.

Dr. Boako has expressed shock at the situation, especially with the Bank performing worse than 2024, which showed significant improvement on the Bank’s financial situation, following the 2022 Covid-19 related economic crisis.

"2025 was not a crisis year. The Bank’s 2024 financial statements showed a system slowly healing. Operating losses had narrowed from GH¢13.23 billion to GH¢9.49 billion. Other Comprehensive Income had turned positive. FX valuation losses were moderating. The balance sheet was stabilizing. Then 2025 arrived, and the new management at the Bank of Ghana reversed the progress they inherited, '' Gideon wrote in an article on his Facebook page.

"The question is not whether losses can occur in central banking. They can. The question is: why a central bank that had begun to recover suddenly plunged into the largest non-crisis loss in its history?"

The MP blamed the loss on "politically motivated policy choices, not stability, for driving the huge losses."

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