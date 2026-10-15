Polytanks Ghana launches “EduAid” initiative to support school children

Audio By Carbonatix
As thousands of children return to school for the new academic year, Polytanks Ghana has launched the Polytank EduAid Initiative, a programme aimed at providing essential school supplies to pupils in selected communities across Ghana.
The initiative, according to the company, forms part of Polytank’s broader commitment to supporting the well-being and development of Ghanaian families and communities, while reinforcing its position as a generational brand that is relevant in every stage of the Ghanaian journey.
Under the EduAid program, Polytanks Ghana aims to distribute two hundred thousand (200,000) exercise books and ten thousand (10,000) water bottles every academic year to basic and Junior High School students across the country. The water bottles are distributed to lower primary pupils, while the exercise books are provided to upper primary and Junior High School (JHS) students in selected communities.
Beneficiary schools and communities are identified through a needs assessment conducted by Polytanks Ghana to ensure that support reaches those who need it most.
This year, students in twenty-five schools are benefiting from the initiative with the Baatsona TWMA Cluster of schools, and the Ashaiman No2. Junior High School in the Greater Accra region already receiving their supplies.
The headteachers of the schools have lauded the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that will provide significant relief to parents while promoting healthy hydration habits among students. According to the headmistress of the Baatsonaa TWMA primary school, some of the pupils have not had a single exercise book since school reopened, highlighting the urgent need for support to ensure they have the basic learning materials they need to study effectively.
The Deputy Director (Supervision and Monitoring), at the Tema West Municipal Education Directorate, Abena Mensah Brown, who was also present, commended Polytanks Ghana for the EduAid initiative and encouraged its continuation to provide sustained support for schoolchildren.
According to the media relations manager of Polytanks Ghana, Moudline Duodua-Gyan, EduAid is a reflection of the company’s belief that a truly generational brand should be present not only when families build their homes, establish businesses or seek practical solutions, but also during the important milestones that shape their lives.
“Polytank is more than a product that has been present in Ghanaian homes for generations. We have grown alongside families, witnessed their milestones and become part of everyday life. EduAid is an expression of that relationship. We want to be part of the journey of the next generation by supporting them as they learn, grow and build their future,” she stressed.
“Our responsibility goes beyond what we manufacture. We care about the people, families and communities that have made Polytank part of their lives. We have been there for generations, and we want to continue being there for generations to come. EduAid is our small but meaningful contribution to helping children begin the school year with confidence and the tools they need to learn,” She added.
Polytanks Ghana is Ghana’s leading manufacturer of water storage tanks and related products. The company provides durable water storage, sanitation and plastic solutions for homes, businesses, institutions, agriculture and industry.
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