Port inspection delays increasing cost of doing business – ICC Ghana

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Ghana has stated that delays associated with inspection procedures at Ghana’s ports are increasing the cost and time of doing business.

Mr Emmanuel Doni-Kwame, Secretary-General of ICC Ghana, speaking at a media forum organised by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), said the situation required stronger coordination among the various agencies involved in inspecting goods at the ports.

Mr Doni-Kwame said despite Ghana’s ratification of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement, a significant proportion of containers continued to undergo inspections, contributing to delays in clearing goods.

He said the situation had implications for importers, freight forwarders and other businesses that depended on efficient port operations.

He added that the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme provided an opportunity to reduce unnecessary inspections by building trust between Customs and businesses with proven compliance records.

Mr Doni-Kwame said businesses with lower-risk profiles should be supported to qualify under the programme to enable their goods to move through faster clearance channels.

He said ICC Ghana intended to engage the Customs Division and identify companies that could be supported to build the capacity required to qualify as Authorised Economic Operators.

He also called for better coordination among agencies involved in joint inspections.

According to him, the agency creating the longest delay could take the lead in coordinating inspection schedules to ensure that relevant agencies inspected consignments simultaneously.

He said such coordination would reduce congestion and improve turnaround time at the ports.

Mr Doni-Kwame said Ghana’s competitiveness in regional and international trade depended partly on the efficiency and predictability of its logistics systems.

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