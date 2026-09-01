Precious Mawunya-ko appointed PRO for 5th Praise Achievement Awards

The Board and Executive Management of the Praise Achievement Awards have officially announced the appointment of astute media personality, brand strategist and talent manager Precious Mawunya-ko, popularly known as SOG Precious, as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the upcoming 5th edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

Precious steps into the strategic leadership role backed by over a decade of distinguished experience spanning radio broadcasting, talent development, media relations and corporate brand communications.

An alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC, Legon) and Pentecost University College, where he obtained a BA in Communications, PR & Advertising, he holds a Master of Science in Brands and Communications Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Over the past ten years, he has established himself as a prominent voice on the Ghanaian airwaves through his work with various media houses, including Starr FM.

In his capacity as PRO for the 5th Praise Achievement Awards, Mawunya-ko will oversee full-scale public relations operations, strategic press engagements, corporate media partnerships and digital communication campaigns.

His office will focus on expanding the global footprint of the awards, structuring high-impact media visibility and managing communications as the event celebrates five years of honouring gospel music excellence across Ghana, Africa and the diaspora.

“I am profoundly honoured to step into this role for such a milestone anniversary of the Praise Achievement Awards,” stated Precious Mawunya-ko. “Gospel music in Ghana and across the continent carries extraordinary spiritual and cultural weight. My goal for this 5th edition is to bring strategic structure, elevated visibility, and seamless media coverage that honours the hard work of our gospel creatives and projects their impact onto the global stage.”

His appointment comes as preparations intensify for the 5th edition of the Praise Achievement Awards, scheduled for Sunday, 13 December 2026. The event is expected to bring together leading gospel artistes, ministers, media professionals, industry stakeholders and audiences from Ghana, Africa and the diaspora.

About Praise Achievement Awards

The Praise Achievement Awards is a premier gospel music recognition scheme established to celebrate, honour and promote excellence among gospel music ministers, producers, creatives and key stakeholders across Ghana and the international community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.