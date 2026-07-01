President Mahama calls on Ghanaians to reject corruption, cynicism and division

President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to reject corruption, cynicism and division, urging citizens to embrace integrity, national unity and service as the foundation for building a better country.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Wednesday, July 1, under the theme, "Resetting our values to build the Ghana we want," President Mahama said Ghana's future depends not only on economic progress but also on the values that guide the nation's people.

He said that lasting development can only be achieved when Ghanaians commit themselves to honesty, accountability, and patriotism.

"To build the Ghana we desire, we must recommit ourselves to honesty, accountability, patriotism, compassion, discipline, respect for one another, and an unwavering commitment to the common good," he said.

Quoting Proverbs 14:34, the President added that "righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people."

He said that although Ghana's economic recovery had been built on discipline, sustaining those gains would require strong moral values.

"Our economic recovery has been built upon discipline. It must now be sustained by integrity. It must be protected by justice, and it must be strengthened by our national unity," he said.

President Mahama described Ghana's diversity as one of its greatest strengths, saying differences in ethnicity, religion and political beliefs should unite rather than divide the country.

"One of Ghana's greatest blessings is our unity in diversity. We speak different languages. We belong to different ethnic communities. We practice different faiths. We hold different political opinions, and yet we remain one people with one common destiny," he said.

He reminded Ghanaians that their national identity should always come before political, ethnic, or religious affiliations.

"Before we belong to political parties, we belong to Ghana. Before we identify with tribe or region or religion, we are citizens of one republic, Ghana," he stated.

According to the President, the country's Constitution, shared history, and collective future should inspire citizens to work together in the national interest.

"Our constitution binds us together. Our history unites us. Our future depends upon our ability to work together, and therefore let us reject bitterness, intolerance, and division," he said.

He further urged Ghanaians to turn away from practices and attitudes that undermine national progress.

"Let us reject corruption and cynicism. Instead, let us embrace dialogue over hostility, service over self-interest, unity over division, and hope over despair. No nation has ever achieved greatness by allowing its differences to define its future," he said.

Addressing various groups across the country, President Mahama thanked religious leaders for their prayers and moral guidance and encouraged them to continue serving with wisdom, humility and courage.

He also appealed to traditional leaders to continue promoting peace, reconciliation, and the values that have sustained communities over the years.

The President urged public servants to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

"To our public servants, I urge you to serve with integrity, professionalism, and transparency. The confidence of our people depends upon your conduct," he said.

He also commended the security services for their dedication to protecting the country and encouraged them to continue safeguarding the peace that underpins national development.

"I thank you for your sacrifice and commitment, and I urge you to continue protecting the peace that remains the indispensable foundation of our national development," President Mahama added.

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