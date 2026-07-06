Prince Harry begins his UK visit with court verdict

The Duke of Sussex will begin a week of engagements having returned to the UK, starting with an event in London for the Invictus Games, his charity for injured military veterans.

On Tuesday, he will also find out the result of a court case that the prince and others brought against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, over claims of unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry will be attending events alone, as his wife, Meghan, and children, Archie and Lilibet, are not in London due to security concerns.

There was a confused start to the visit, when Prince Harry's team announced that an invitation to stay in Buckingham Palace had been accepted.

But that was rejected by the Palace, which said that the prince had been told on Saturday that he would not be able to stay, because he had not responded to the invitation in time.

Starting on Tuesday, there are five days of events for the prince to attend, showing support for some of his UK charities and raising funds for the Invictus Games. This includes a visit to Birmingham later in the week, where they will be held next year at this time.

His visit has coincided with the result being published on Tuesday of a court case against Associated Newspapers, which he has brought with a number of well-known figures, including Sir Elton John, Sir Simon Hughes, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

They have claimed that the newspaper group, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, used unlawful methods for getting information for stories - allegations that have been strenuously denied by the publishers.

This is the latest - and is expected to be the last - in a series of courtroom battles fought by Prince Harry against what he has seen as the dishonest practices of the UK press.

If the outcome of the case is that the judge supports some claims and rejects others, it is likely that all sides might claim victory.

This week has also been surrounded by speculation about Prince Harry building bridges with his family, including a possible meeting with his father, King Charles III.

There had been discussion about whether this would be a chance for the King to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, who have not been in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

That has become more complicated because a dispute over security means that Meghan and the children will not be joining Prince Harry in London, as originally intended - but they could still come for the later part of the visit outside the capital.

Prince Harry is not expected to see his brother Prince William during the visit.

But he could see more of the Spencer side of his family, with reports that he might stay at the Althorp estate, where his late mother, Princess Diana, is buried.

If his children come to the UK it would be an opportunity for them to see the grave of the grandmother they never met.

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