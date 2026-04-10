Prince Harry faces defamation lawsuit from charity he co-founded

A charity co-founded by the Duke of Sussex is suing him for defamation, court records suggest.

Sentebale, which supports young people in Africa, is shown on online court records as suing Prince Harry, in a case filed on 24 March.

Representatives of Prince Harry and Sentebale have not provided any more details about the claim.

Prince Harry left the charity last year in an acrimonious dispute over how Sentebale was being managed.

The court filings show Prince Harry as a defendant alongside Mark Dyer, another former trustee of the charity, in a claim listed as "defamation - libel and slander".

There are no other documents published alongside or any further information.

Prince Harry and his fellow founder, Prince Seeiso, left the charity in March 2025 along with a group of trustees, in a dispute with the charity's chair, Sophie Chandauka.

There was a Charity Commission investigation which found blame on all sides and criticised the way the dispute had played out so publicly, in a way that harmed the charity.

The charity works in Botswana and Lesotho to support the health and wellbeing of young people, especially those with HIV and Aids

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