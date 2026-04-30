Court grants substituted service in defamation suit against Health Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Light Wave Health Care Solutions Limited has secured a High Court order permitting substituted service on the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in an ongoing defamation suit over alleged damaging remarks made about the company.
The court granted the application after the company's lawyers indicated that attempts to personally serve the Minister had proven unsuccessful.
Substituted service allows legal documents to be delivered through alternative means where direct service is not feasible.
Under the court’s directive, the Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim are to be served by posting copies on the notice board of the High Court’s General Jurisdiction Registry in Accra, delivering copies to the Clerk of Parliament for onward transmission to the Minister, and publishing the documents online to ensure they come to his attention.
Light Wave Health Care Solutions Limited is suing the Minister over statements it claims were made during public engagements, including media appearances, which it describes as false and injurious to its reputation.
According to the suit, the Minister alleged that the company overstated the number of healthcare facilities it delivered, received excess payments for incomplete work, and fraudulently obtained about US$11 million.
The company further cites remarks made on the “Maakye” programme on Onua Television, where the Minister allegedly questioned the functionality of its health information systems and suggested mismanagement of funds.
The company contends that the statements have created a damaging perception of misconduct and dishonesty in its operations, affecting its credibility both locally and internationally.
It is seeking a declaration that the remarks are defamatory, a court-ordered retraction and apology, as well as damages for reputational and financial harm.
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