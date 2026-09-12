Prospective homeowners troop to Day 2 of JoyNews-Republic Bank Habitat Fair, engage experts on homeownership

Audio By Carbonatix
Prospective homeowners have trooped to Day two of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair at the Marina Mall in Accra, taking advantage of the event to seek answers to questions surrounding homeownership.
The second day of the three-day fair, which runs from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, has attracted individuals and families looking to buy, build, renovate or improve their homes.
Visitors have been engaging exhibitors and industry professionals, asking questions about mortgage financing, property acquisition, construction, home improvement and other areas of the housing sector.
For many prospective homeowners, financing remains a major consideration, with Republic Bank Ghana offering visitors the opportunity to engage its representatives and learn more about mortgage options, eligibility requirements and repayment plans.
The bank’s mortgage solutions are available to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to purchase, build or renovate their homes.
Beyond financing, patrons at the fair are also exploring products and services from businesses operating across the housing and property sector.
Exhibitors are showcasing solutions covering real estate, construction, interior décor, security, renewable energy, technology and mobility.
The interactions have provided prospective homeowners with an opportunity to compare options, seek professional advice and gain practical information to guide their homeownership decisions.
The fair brings together leading businesses and professionals in Ghana’s housing and property sector under one roof, providing visitors with direct access to experts across different stages of the homeownership journey.
The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair continues at the Marina Mall throughout Saturday, September 12, before ending on Sunday, September 13.
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Photo Credit: David Andoh
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