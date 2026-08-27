Prudential Life Insurance Ghana introduces Levela, a free financial education platform to help Ghanaians build money confidence

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has introduced Levela, Prudence Foundation’s free financial education platform for young adults, to help Ghanaians build practical money skills and grow their confidence in making every day financial decisions.

The official launch in Ghana took place on 26th August 2026, at the British Council in Accra, marking an important step in Prudential Life’s continued commitment to financial education and inclusion and supporting Prudence Foundation’s broader efforts to advance financial wellbeing across Asia and Africa.

Created by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of leading Asia and Africa insurer Prudential plc, Levela is designed to make financial learning simple, practical, and accessible. Available through a mobile app and website, the platform provides short, easy-to-follow lessons on key money topics including budgeting, savings, credit and debt management, insurance, financial planning, and fraud prevention.

"We are proud to launch Levela in Ghana, our first market in Africa, as part of Prudence Foundation's commitment to advancing financial inclusion across the region,” said Nicole Ngeow, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation. “Through accessible, self-paced learning, Levela helps a new generation of young adults build the money skills and confidence needed to navigate everyday financial decisions."

In Ghana, the need for practical financial education remains urgent as students, graduates, young professionals, entrepreneurs, informal-sector workers, and households make important decisions about income, savings, credit, insurance, and long-term planning. Levela is designed to meet people where they are and respond to their realities, offering self-paced learning to support better habits, stronger financial confidence, and greater resilience.

Jane Dornukuor Mingle, the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana indicated that the Ghana rollout will build on the company’s long-standing financial literacy work, including its school, campus and market-based education initiatives. Through its collaboration with the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP), Prudential Life will support national adoption of Levela through institutional partnerships, outreach activities, ambassador-led engagement and targeted activations across the country, extending financial education beyond one-off engagements into a practical digital learning journey that users can continue at their own pace.

Sign up for Levela and begin building smart money skills today. Ghanaians aged 18 and above can access the platform through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or online via levela.app to start learning, building confidence and strengthening their money management skills.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.