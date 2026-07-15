Pruride returns for seventh edition with GHS15,000 top prize

Audio By Carbonatix
After six successful editions, Ghana's premier urban cycling event, Pruride, is set to return for its seventh edition in Accra, with organisers promising an even bigger and safer competition.
The event was officially launched at the VIP Centre of the University of Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Cycling Federation.
Among the dignitaries present were the University of Ghana's Director of Sports and Wellness, Dr Austin W. Luguterah; President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Richard Akpokavie; Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Joshua Kwasi Quist; National Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Dr Sasu Mensah; and a representative of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Baba Tanko.
The festival will begin with a 30km fun ride on August 22, aimed at encouraging fitness and healthy living through cycling.
Attention will then shift to the elite race, scheduled for Sunday, September 6, at the Borteyman Sports Complex. Male cyclists will compete over 112km, while the women's race will cover 62km. The overall winner will receive a cash prize of GHS15,000.
Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Jane Mingle, said the event continues to promote healthy lifestyles while supporting the growth of cycling in the country.
"We believe healthy people build a healthy society, and that aligns with our business. By encouraging people to cycle and stay healthy, we're also contributing to a healthier future. This is the seventh edition, and seven signifies perfection, so we're determined to make this our best event yet.
"For the first time, we've had all our key partners come on board. The National Road Safety Authority is helping to ensure participants are safe on the roads, while the Ministry of Sports and Recreation has strengthened its collaboration with us."
President of the Ghana Olympic Committee , Richard Akpokavie also highlighted the importance of the race in providing local cyclists with competitive opportunities.
"A lot of cyclists train consistently but do not get enough opportunities to compete.
"This event gives them the platform to test themselves and assess their readiness for major competitions. We hope Pruride will go beyond sponsoring local races and invest in supporting Ghanaian cyclists to compete internationally and represent the country."
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