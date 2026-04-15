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Public prophecy can attract legal action if harm is caused—Lawyer

Source: Adomonline.com  
  15 April 2026 11:54am
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A private legal practitioner, Lawyer Kwasi Gyamfi Boadu, has stated that pastors can face legal action if their public prophecies cause tangible harm to individuals or couples.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Lawyer Boadu explained that while prophecy is part of religious practice, it crosses a legal line when it results in real damage. If a pastor’s pronouncement leads to someone losing a job, relationship, reputation, or anything of value, the affected person has grounds to sue for defamation or damages.

The comment follows a recent incident where a pastor publicly prophesied to a man in church, telling the congregation that the man’s partner is dating two other ministers aside from him. The declaration, delivered openly before the congregation, was described as deeply embarrassing.

Lawyer Kwasi Gyamfi Boadu explained that the key legal issue is not the prophecy itself, but the consequences that follow.

The law recognises the right to freedom of worship, but that right does not protect statements that injure another person’s livelihood or social standing, he added.

Lawyer Kwasi Gyamfi Boadu further explained that the law does not concern itself with spiritual matters. Instead, it addresses the consequences that result from such pronouncements.

On that basis, he urged Ghanaians to be mindful of the churches they attend in order to avoid situations where public prophecies could cause personal or social harm.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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