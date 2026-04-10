Queendalyn Yurglee releases debut album ‘Clouds of Glory’

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel recording artiste Queendalyn Yurglee has officially released her highly anticipated maiden album, Clouds of Glory, today, April 10, 2025.
The project is a rich and immersive blend of praise, worship, contemporary gospel and Afrogospel, delivering a deeply devotional and inspirational listening experience centred on faith, gratitude and God’s unfailing glory.
Clouds of Glory arrives on the heels of two standout singles that set the stage for the album’s release. “Omewoya,” featuring acclaimed gospel artiste Judikay, and “You Are Good” both garnered significant traction among gospel audiences, further cementing Queendalyn Yurglee’s place as a compelling and anointed voice in contemporary gospel music.
The album boasts an impressive line-up of collaborations, featuring gospel heavyweights and creatives including Bethel Revival Choir, Kweku Kwame, Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, Judikay, KobbySalm and Yvonne May. Each track has been intentionally crafted to inspire worship, encourage believers and cultivate an atmosphere of praise and spiritual reflection.
With its seamless fusion of African rhythms and contemporary gospel sounds, Clouds of Glory is poised to resonate with a global audience hungry for uplifting and spirit-filled music. The album stands as a testament to Queendalyn Yurglee’s unwavering passion for ministry through music and her deep commitment to creating songs that lead listeners into genuine, transformative encounters with God.
Clouds of Glory is available now on all major streaming platforms.
About Queendalyn Yurglee
Queendalyn Yurglee is a contemporary gospel artiste whose music bridges African rhythms with spirit-filled worship. Known for her heartfelt ministry and devotional sound, she continues to establish herself as a powerful voice in the global gospel music landscape.
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