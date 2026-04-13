Rapper Offset hits Coachella stage days after being shot

US rapper Offset

US rapper Offset has performed at Coachella almost a week after being shot outside a casino in Florida.

The former Migos member spent most of his set at the California music festival in a wheelchair but did stand and walk around the stage unaided.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was in the hospital after being shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on 6 April.

Offset posted on Instagram after his set pictures and videos of the performance with the caption "REAL LOVE".

His mum, Latabia Woodward, described the Ric Flair Drip artist as a "miracle walking".

The Seminole Police Department previously told Newsbeat it had detained two people in connection with the incident.

One of those was US rapper Lil TJay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt, who has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Two days before his Coachella appearance, Offset thanked "everyone who checked in".

"I'm focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music.

"Realising that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses.

"Life is a gamble, and I'm still playing to win," he wrote on Instagram.

What else happened at Coachella 2026?

Justin Bieber gave a nostalgia-filled performance

Offset wasn't the only artist to make a return over the weekend.

Coachella - or "bieberchella" as some are calling it online - marked the return of Canadian global popstar Justin Bieber.

The 32-year-old took a four-year break from live performing due to health problems.

But the reaction to his much-anticipated set was mixed, with some fans feeling it was filled with nostalgia and others calling it "lazy".

Before the Baby hitmaker's performance, Sabrina Carpenter headlined Friday with a Hollywood-themed gig.

There was also a first for the girl group KATSEYE, who made their Coachella debut without their sixth member, Manon, who announced her hiatus in February.

Alongside their performance, the pop singers uploaded the video for their new single, "Pinky Up," which is the first music video featuring only the five current members.

On Sunday night, Colombian star Karol G made history as the first Latina to headline.

The Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido singer spoke on stage saying she was proud despite the feat taking "27 years" to happen.

"It's not just about me. It's about my Latino community, my people.

"We do this because we want everyone to feel welcome to our culture, to our roots, to our music.

"I just want everyone to feel proud of where you come from please. Feel proud," she told fans.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.