Rastafarian student Tyrone Marhguy turns discarded electronics into ‘computer brain’

Tyrone Marhguy, the young Rastafarian who was nearly denied admission to Achimota School over his dreadlocks, has successfully built what he describes as a computer brain component using scrap materials and discarded electronics, demonstrating how curiosity and persistence can fuel innovation.

For many people, broken gadgets are often discarded as useless waste. However, for the young Ghanaian innovator, they represent possibility, learning, and invention.

Speaking to Joy Learning TV, Tyrone explained that his interest in building and experimentation began at an early age. According to him, he has been working with tools since the age of 12, despite having no formal education in engineering or electronics.

Instead, he says his knowledge has been developed through self-learning, observation, and continuous experimentation.

“Best you can get is to learn science. Nobody tells you; you can connect this tool to that one to form this.” he said.

Tyrone noted that much of his learning came from watching educational videos online, dismantling broken electronics, and studying the functions of various components. What many people considered scrap, he saw as a valuable learning resource.

He explained that he often collected damaged gadgets and outdated devices, carefully examining how they functioned and how individual parts could be reused or repurposed.

This practice, he said, gradually became the foundation of his growing passion for innovation and invention.

Tyrone’s story is particularly remarkable given some of the academic challenges he encountered in school.

“I did not have access to biology classes because Achimota did not have them, instead I took an elective ICT class,” he revealed.

However, rather than allowing this limitation to define his path, he sought alternative ways of learning about science and technology beyond the classroom.

For Tyrone, education extended far beyond textbooks and formal lessons, embracing hands-on experimentation, observation, and self-discovery.

His journey reflects the idea that innovation can be nurtured not only in classrooms and laboratories, but also through curiosity, creativity, and determination.

He also highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in education, describing AI as a valuable tool for students and young innovators.

Tyrone commended the President’s announcement in the State of the Nation Address regarding the introduction of AI lessons in schools, describing the move as a positive step towards preparing students for the future.

“I think it is a terrific initiative” he stated.

“As early as primary 4 and 5, AI should not be complicated to understand”. “In senior high school you are too old and should be using AI for much more complex tasks,” he mentioned.

Beyond his invention, Tyrone’s story also underscores the need to challenge stereotypes and rethink how society perceives young people.

He noted that his appearance, particularly his locks, has sometimes influenced how people judge him before recognising his intelligence, creativity, and sense of purpose.

Rather than conforming to societal assumptions, he is using innovation and creativity to redefine what a young Ghanaian innovator can look like.

From salvaging scrap electronics to building a computer brain component, Tyrone Marhguy is not only exploring how machines function; he is also helping to reshape conversations around talent, opportunity, and the hidden potential within young people.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.