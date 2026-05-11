Redefining corporate social responsibility in the mining industry – The Kim Taylor legacy

Audio By Carbonatix
In the world of the mining industry, where success is typically measured in gold ounces and quarterly margins, the currency of human impact is taking root at the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA)-Subika in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo region.
This shift toward a more empathetic corporate culture was sparked by Kim Taylor, the Operations Manager of UMA-Subika, who viewed the company not merely as a business entity but as a vital organ within the local community.
For UMA-Subika, this journey represents five years of impact, building sustainable futures in the mine communities and beyond.
The company’s commitment to the Ahafo region was recently cemented with the commissioning of a GH₵700,000 walkway at the Asutifi North Government Hospital in Kenyasi. Prior to this, staff frequently carried heavy oxygen cylinders on their backs across uneven terrain.
“The construction of this walkway eliminates these obstacles, ensuring smoother movement and faster emergency response times,” noted Specialist Pharmacist Dr. Patrick Appiah Larbi.
This infrastructure follows a string of high-impact health interventions, including funding life-saving heart surgeries for children like Ellise Akyedie Agyapong and Aaron Dadzie and donating GH₵104,000 in medical equipment to local CHPS compounds in 2025.
Under Kim Taylor’s leadership, UMA-Subika has championed the belief that empowerment begins with education and dignity. The UMA/NADeF Community Excellence Scholarship Program has already supported 10 tertiary students and 47 apprentices.
This support extends to the physical learning environment. From constructing a perimeter fence at Rashadai Islamic School to completing a 6-unit sanitation block at Ntotroso Methodist School, the company has prioritised student safety.
Furthermore, UMA serves as the sole sponsor of the annual reading festival for the Asutifi North District, fostering a culture of literacy and academic excellence.
Jim Cooney, Former Vice President of International Government Affairs at Barrick Gold, views CSR as the primary vehicle for transforming social investment into a tool that secures the project’s long-term viability by aligning corporate interests with community stability.
Dennis Dzansi is a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Business Management at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in South Africa and a leading researcher on CSR in African Mining Communities.
He views CSR through the lens of institutional accountability and ethical leadership, arguing that for corporate wealth to translate into sustainable community development, leadership must act as a transparent "bridge" that facilitates genuine stakeholder engagement.
Beyond the large-scale projects, UMA’s footprint is felt in the daily lives of the communities, as a mechanised borehole provides clean water to the Gyedu community, and regular donations of cleaning supplies and sanitary products support hygiene in schools and electoral areas.
By donating sporting items and supporting teacher awards in Kenyasi No. 2, notably in the Adum Electoral Area, the company is actively nurturing local talent and motivating educators.
Through these initiatives, Kim Taylor and UMA-Subika have demonstrated that true CSR is about identity. They have challenged the corporate world to see itself as a neighbour rather than just an employer.
As we look at the students heading to university, the staff moving medical supplies safely, and the healthy children thriving after surgery, the message is that the most enduring legacy a leader can leave is found in the uplifted lives of the community.
This five-year CSR journey has proven that UMA-Subika is not just mining resources but is deeply invested in building a sustainable and healthy future for the Ahafo region and beyond.
The Writer, Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi, is an award-winning Journalist and Communications Specialist based in the Ahafo region. He is also a Multimedia (JoyNews) correspondent.
Latest Stories
-
Microsoft’s African data center falters on payment demands, Bloomberg News reports
2 minutes
-
Jealous ex-boyfriend allegedly sets rival’s house ablaze at Jema
13 minutes
-
Voxy driver in viral video jailed for careless driving
17 minutes
-
“Wearing the Black Stars jersey will be a dream come true” – Beres Owusu
20 minutes
-
Last passengers leave hantavirus-hit cruise ship as three more test positive
25 minutes
-
Beres Owusu opens up on playing style, Black Stars ambition
30 minutes
-
Trump says Iran ceasefire is on ‘massive life support’
32 minutes
-
NDC executives interfere in arrests and confiscation of excavators in Kobro Forest anti-galamsey raid
42 minutes
-
Value for Money Office to scrutinise all major public contracts, not just single sourcing – Finance Ministry
43 minutes
-
Ecobank and AGRA forge strategic partnership to transform agricultural value chains
55 minutes
-
“I’m ready to represent Ghana” – Grazer AK defender Beres Owusu eyes Black Stars call-up
56 minutes
-
Office for Value for Money will reduce contract padding and create fiscal space — Dr. Ato Forson
1 hour
-
Redefining corporate social responsibility in the mining industry – The Kim Taylor legacy
1 hour
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobia, reassures African travellers ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba official opening
2 hours
-
SEC woos diaspora investors as Ghana Stock Exchange records strong performance
2 hours