Removed or Rescued? The harsh reality of deportations in a world on the move

Stephen Armah Quaye

When borders close, dreams don’t just end; they are forced out.

Removals, commonly known as deportations,s remain one of the most controversial and emotionally charged issues in global migration today. Behind every statistic is a human story, a journey of hope interrupted, a future cut short, and in many cases, a painful return to uncertainty.

It is a subject many would rather avoid. But it must be confronted.

Several years ago, the government of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, introduced a controversial policy targeting thousands of African migrants living in the country without legal status. The plan offered each migrant $3,500 and a one-way ticket to leave voluntarily, either returning home or relocating to third countries such as Rwanda and Uganda. Those who refused faced detention and possible imprisonment.

The message was clear: “Stay illegally, and you risk losing everything.”

For many migrants, this was not simply a policy; it was a dilemma between survival and uncertainty. Accept the money and leave behind whatever fragile stability they had built, or resist and face the machinery of the state.

Protests erupted. Human rights groups intervened. Appeals were made to the courts and international bodies. But the underlying issue remained unchanged, sovereign nations reserve the right to control their borders and enforce the removal of those who do not meet legal requirements.

This is not unique to Israel.

In Canada, removal rather than deportation is the official term used in immigration enforcement. According to data from the Canada Border Services Agency, thousands of individuals are removed from the country each year. These include failed refugee claimants, individuals who overstay visas, and those deemed inadmissible due to criminal or security concerns.

Some leave voluntarily. Others are escorted out.

The distinction matters, but the outcome is the same: “departure.”

Under Canadian law, a deportation order carries serious consequences. Once removed, an individual cannot return without written authorisation from immigration authorities. It is not just a physical removal; it is a legal barrier that can close doors for years, sometimes permanently.

Yet, despite these realities, many continue to take the risk.

Why?

Because migration is rarely a simple choice.

People move because they are pushed by poverty, conflict, unemployment, and instability. Others are pulled by the promise of better opportunities, safety, and a future for their families. But when legal pathways are limited or misunderstood, many turn to irregular routes, often guided by misinformation or false promises. And that is where the danger begins.

Irregular migration does not end at the border. For many, it leads to exploitation, fear, and eventual detection. Governments invest heavily in surveillance systems, databases, and enforcement strategies designed to identify and remove undocumented migrants. What may appear invisible at first rarely remains so.

The consequences can be swift and unforgiving.

Back home in Ghana, the implications are equally serious. No country, including Ghana, can afford to treat illegal migration lightly. Unregulated entry into any nation can expose it to security threats, economic strain, and social tension. The challenge, therefore, is not only about enforcement abroad but also about awareness at home.

There have been instances where illegal activities by foreign nationals, such as unregulated mining, have caused environmental destruction and conflict within local communities. These realities remind us that migration, when unmanaged, can have far-reaching consequences on both ends.

But beyond policy and enforcement lies a deeper issue, “human cost.”

Deportation is not just a legal process; it is an emotional rupture. Families are separated. Years of struggle vanish overnight. Dreams built on sacrifice collapse under the weight of a single decision made long ago.

And yet, many migrants remain unaware of these risks until it is too late.

This is where leadership matters.

There is an urgent need for governments, especially in countries like Ghana, to strengthen public education on migration. Embassies, high commissions, and consulates must go beyond administrative roles and actively engage their citizens abroad. Information is power, and in this case, it can be the difference between stability and removal.

Ghanaians living abroad without proper documentation must also confront reality. Avoiding authorities or living in fear is not a solution. Understanding the law, seeking legal advice, and exploring available options is far more constructive than waiting for enforcement to strike.

Because it will. The truth is simple, even if uncomfortably entering or remaining in a country illegally carries consequences. No matter how strong the dream, no matter how genuine the intention, the law ultimately prevails. But this conversation is not about blame.

It is about awareness.

It is about asking difficult questions: “Should migrants facing uncertain futures remain in countries where they risk detention and deportation? Should they take voluntary return options when offered? And what responsibility do home governments have in preparing their citizens before they embark on such journeys?” These are not easy questions. But they are necessary ones.

Migration will continue. People will keep moving in search of better lives. Borders will remain guarded. Laws will be enforced. The real challenge is ensuring that those who move do so with knowledge, preparation, and legal protection.

Because in the end, deportation is not just about being removed from a country. It is about being forced to start over often with less than you began with.

And that is a reality no one should walk into blindly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.