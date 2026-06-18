National

Resource Governance Group warns against potential financial risks at GoldBod

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  18 June 2026 7:12am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Forum for Responsible Resource Governance (FRRG) has cautioned that the Ghana Gold Board’s planned land reclamation project could expose the institution to further financial risks if it proceeds without a clear statutory mandate and a comprehensive project framework.

The organisation referenced what it described as substantial losses recorded by GoldBod in 2025, arguing that the latest initiative could deepen concerns about the institution’s financial management.

The group said public confidence in the agency requires prudent spending and strict adherence to its legally defined responsibilities.

According to the statement, the proposed GH¢36.35 million expenditure appears difficult to justify within GoldBod’s core mandate.

The Forum argued that undertaking a major environmental restoration programme goes beyond the agency’s legally assigned functions and may therefore constitute an inappropriate use of public funds.

“The questionable colossal losses incurred by the Ghana Gold Board for the year 2025 in excess of $214 million remains fresh on the minds of Ghanaians,” the group stated.

It added that embarking on another “capital-intensive venture with no clear statutory mandate nor project design” could generate additional concerns about accountability and financial oversight.

The FRRG went further to allege that the initiative bears the hallmarks of a wasteful public spending programme.

“No doubt this smells like one of the classic ‘Create, Loot and Share’ schemes that this government is traditionally known for,” the statement claimed, while urging authorities to halt the project pending further review and public scrutiny.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group