Resource Governance Group warns against potential financial risks at GoldBod

The Forum for Responsible Resource Governance (FRRG) has cautioned that the Ghana Gold Board’s planned land reclamation project could expose the institution to further financial risks if it proceeds without a clear statutory mandate and a comprehensive project framework.

The organisation referenced what it described as substantial losses recorded by GoldBod in 2025, arguing that the latest initiative could deepen concerns about the institution’s financial management.

The group said public confidence in the agency requires prudent spending and strict adherence to its legally defined responsibilities.

According to the statement, the proposed GH¢36.35 million expenditure appears difficult to justify within GoldBod’s core mandate.

The Forum argued that undertaking a major environmental restoration programme goes beyond the agency’s legally assigned functions and may therefore constitute an inappropriate use of public funds.

“The questionable colossal losses incurred by the Ghana Gold Board for the year 2025 in excess of $214 million remains fresh on the minds of Ghanaians,” the group stated.

It added that embarking on another “capital-intensive venture with no clear statutory mandate nor project design” could generate additional concerns about accountability and financial oversight.

The FRRG went further to allege that the initiative bears the hallmarks of a wasteful public spending programme.

“No doubt this smells like one of the classic ‘Create, Loot and Share’ schemes that this government is traditionally known for,” the statement claimed, while urging authorities to halt the project pending further review and public scrutiny.

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