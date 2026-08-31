Richmond Gyamfi to join Egersunds IK on loan from AGF

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Ghanaian forward Richmond Gyamfi will leave Danish club AGF Aarhus once again after agreeing to join Norwegian side Egersunds IK on loan until the end of the season, Joy Sports can confirm.
The move is aimed at giving the versatile attacker regular playing time as he continues his development after limited game time at AGF’s first team.
Gyamfi joined AGF from Hobro IK in July 2024 for a reported fee of nine million Danish kroner (€900k), making him the most expensive sale in Hobro’s history. He signed a contract running until June 2029.
The 21-year-old made six appearances for AGF during the autumn of 2024, with four of those outings coming as a substitute in the Danish Superliga.
Seeking more minutes, Gyamfi returned to Hobro on loan in January 2025 before moving to Esbjerg fB on a season-long loan in August of the same year.
His time at Esbjerg was disrupted by injuries despite making a positive impression. He made his debut just two days after joining but subsequently missed six matches through injury and did not feature during the spring.
Gyamfi had previously shown his attacking potential at Hobro, registering three goals and four assists in 10 senior league appearances before earning his big-money move to AGF.
The forward will now continue his development with Egersunds, where he will hope to regain full fitness, build consistency and secure the regular playing time that has been difficult to come by in Denmark.
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