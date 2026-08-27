Rotary Club of Accra-Airport celebrates 25 years with documentary launch

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport has celebrated its 25th anniversary with the launch of a commemorative Coffee Table Book and the premiere of a documentary chronicling the Club’s journey, service and impact over the past quarter-century.

The event, held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, brought together Rotary leaders, Rotarians, Rotaractors, partners, families of departed members and distinguished guests to launch the Club’s historic book and documentary.



The Club was chartered on 18 April 2000 with 22 members through the Rotary Club of Accra-North. Twenty-six years later, it has grown into a vibrant Club with 74 members.



In his welcome remarks, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, Rotarian David Kwatia Nyante, described the occasion as an opportunity to preserve the Club’s institutional memory and honour the people who have shaped its journey.



“Tonight is therefore not simply about launching a book or watching a documentary. It is about recognizing the people, partnerships, service and fellowship that have shaped our Club,” Rotarian Nyante said.

He paid tribute to the late Past District Governor (PDG) Adotei Brown, whose vision and efforts were instrumental in the Club’s chartering, and acknowledged the contribution of past and present members, partners and families. The President also highlighted the Club’s wider contribution to the Rotary family.

“Over the years, Accra-Airport has chartered the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport City, the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave and the Rotaract Club of Accra-Airport. The Club has also supported The Rotary Foundation and PolioPlus and achieved notable Rotary milestones, including becoming a 100% Paul Harris Fellow Club and achieving 100% Every Rotarian, Every Year participation. Its membership includes an Arch Klumph Society member, Major Donors, Benefactors and a Bequest Society member,” the President explained.

The commemorative book and documentary were conceived during the 2024–2025 Rotary year as part of the Club’s 25th anniversary celebrations.



Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, the President said: “After 25 years, we felt it was important to pause, look back, document our journey and preserve our story for those who will come after us.” The project carries the theme: “Our Rotary Story — Celebrating the Past, Capturing the Present and Inspiring the Future.”

District Governor praises Club’s legacy

The District Governor of Rotary District 9104, who was the Guest of Honour, Rotarian Jack Andrews Dotse (PhD), congratulated the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport on reaching the milestone and described 25 years as an important opportunity to reflect on service, impact and legacy.

“Twenty-five years in the life of a Rotary Club is an important milestone. It provides an opportunity not only to celebrate longevity, but also to reflect on the difference the Club has made, the people who made that difference possible, and the responsibility of the present generation to carry that legacy forward.”

The District Governor recalled the Club’s beginnings with 22 charter members and its subsequent growth to 74 members, while acknowledging the late PDG Adotei Brown and the Rotary Club of Accra-North for their roles in establishing Accra-Airport.

The Governor also commended the Club for extending Rotary by helping to establish other Rotary and Rotaract clubs.



“One of the marks of a healthy Rotary Club is its ability to extend Rotary to others.”

Beyond membership growth and institutional achievements, the District Governor emphasized that Rotary’s true legacy is measured by service and impact.

“Yet Rotary’s story is ultimately not told by titles, awards or statistics. It is told through service and impact — through the communities reached, the lives touched, the partnerships built and the Rotarians who give their time, expertise and resources in the service of others.”

Preserving the Club’s story

The District Governor described the Coffee Table Book as an important record of the Club’s institutional history, noting that the photographs and stories contained in it represent much more than moments captured on camera.

“The photographs we are about to see are more than photographs. Behind each one is a story — of a need identified, a project conceived, resources mobilized, members working together, partners providing support, and ultimately, lives being touched.”

The documentary similarly provides a visual account of the Club’s journey, bringing together its history, people, projects and aspirations for the future.

The District Governor said the decision to document the Club’s history was timely, particularly as the organization prepares for its next chapter. Twenty-five years is indeed a good point at which to pause and preserve the Club’s institutional memory before moving confidently into its next chapter.”

The Governor also welcomed the establishment of the Club’s own Foundation, describing it as another avenue through which the goodwill, partnerships and service culture developed over the years can be converted into sustainable impact.

As the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport begins the next phase of its journey, the anniversary book and documentary are intended to serve both as a celebration of its past and an inspiration for future generations of Rotarians. He urged current members to see themselves as custodians of the Club’s legacy.



“As you begin the next 25 years, may this book remind you not only of what has been achieved, but also challenge you to consider what more can be achieved,” he added.

The District Governor congratulated the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport and formally launched its 25th Anniversary Coffee Table Book and documentary.

Rotary is a global network of people of action who unite to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.

Founded in Chicago in 1905 by Paul Harris and three fellow professionals, Rotary has grown into one of the world’s most respected service organisations, bringing together more than a million members through Rotary and Rotaract clubs around the world.

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