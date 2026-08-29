Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, SCEF donate school supplies to over 200 street-connected children

Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, in partnership with the Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF), has donated back-to-school items to more than 200 street-connected children in the Accra Metropolitan Area as part of efforts to support their education and secure a better future.

The beneficiaries received the items at a back-to-school programme held at the Wesley Methodist Basic School in Accra on Saturday, August 29, 2026. The items include: Exercise Books, Note Books, Pens, Pencils, Erasers, Rulers and other educational materials.

The initiative, under the theme: “Quality Education: The Pathway to a Brighter Future,” brought together representatives of SCEF, Rotarians, beneficiaries and other stakeholders to encourage vulnerable children to remain committed to their education.

President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, Rotarian David Kwatia Nyante, said education remained a powerful tool for transforming lives, restoring dignity and creating opportunities for children.

He said the Rotary Club's partnership with SCEF had over the years focused on supporting vulnerable children, particularly those connected to the streets, by helping to provide them with opportunities to pursue their education.

“Education is far more than lessons in a classroom, it’s a powerful force that transforms lives, restores dignity, opens doors, and creates lasting opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Nyante stressed that the provision of school supplies was aimed at ensuring that children did not miss out on learning because they lacked basic educational materials. He noted that the impact of the intervention could be seen in the stories of beneficiaries who had returned to school with renewed confidence and hope for the future.

“Education empowers, builds confidence, strengthens communities, and equips children with the knowledge and values to shape their own futures,” he added.

“To our dear beneficiaries, I urge you to take your education seriously. Your current circumstances do not define your future,” he said, urging them to remain disciplined and determined in pursuing their dreams.

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport President further appealed to corporate organizations, community leaders, civil society organizations and individuals to support initiatives aimed at helping vulnerable children stay in school. He said, supporting through funding, school supplies, mentorship, and skills training and volunteering could help create more opportunities for children and ensure that no child was left behind because of hardship or a lack of opportunity.

Founder and Executive Director of SCEF, Paul Semeh, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the Foundation's work to support and empower street-connected children.

Mr. Semeh explained that the “Pathways to My Future” vision board activity was designed to help the children reflect on their dreams, understand the skills and education needed to achieve them, and identify practical steps they could begin taking now.

He said the exercise was not intended to tell children what to become but to create a safe and encouraging space for them to express and plan their aspirations. “Don’t tell children what to dream. Help them discover, express and plan their dreams,” he said.

The programme also featured representatives from Kempinski Hotel, supporting partners of the program.

David Dayina, a Sales Executive at Kempinski Hotel, spoke to the children about career development, purpose and the importance of remaining open to opportunities.

He encouraged them not to be discouraged if they had not yet figured out exactly what they wanted to become, but rather to continue exploring, learning, building relationships and gaining experience.

One of the beneficiaries of the intervention, Mary Lamptey, a student of the Accra Technical University, expressed gratitude to SCEF and its partners for the support, saying the assistance had given her an opportunity to pursue her education and work towards a better future.

“I am very grateful to SCEF, Rotary Club of Accra Airport, and everyone who has supported us throughout our journey. Their support has helped us to continue our education and believe that, regardless of where you come from, you can work hard and achieve your dreams,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.