Safe city: Unnoticeable protection

What, precisely, constitutes a safe city? We tend to think of the visible markers: a well - lit street, the reassuring presence of a patrol car, the siren that arrives just in time. But there is a quieter, more algorithmic architecture rising in the background - one that tends to resolve problems before they even announce themselves.

In Ghana, this shift has moved from the realm of urban theory into the grit of daily conversation. As cities swell and public services groan under the weight of expansion, the old reactive models are beginning to fray. A new digital era is coming.

But technology is rarely the whole story. As Ilya Belyakov, CTO at Integra City - a company specializing in the development and integration of smart city systems - suggests, we often mistake the tool for the system

‘People think a safe city is just cameras,’ he notes. ‘It isn’t. Cameras only observe; they don’t act.’ Safe city is a more human machinery - a nervous system where detection, command centers, and emergency services are bound by clear, verifiable rules. It is the record of the action, Belyakov argues, that ensures fairness. The virtue lies not in the lens, but in the accountability of the person behind it.

The real currency here is trust. In the world’s more functional metropolises, safety relies on a triad of transparency, consistency, and a shared understanding that the rules apply to everyone.

For Ghana, the challenge is less about the hardware and more about the social contract. Most citizens aren’t asking for an increase in state control; they are asking for the simpler availability of help that arrives when called and rules that are applied without bias. The persistent fears - of data misuse and unfair decisions - cannot be dismissed with a wave of a hand.

Perhaps we are asking the wrong question. It is not so much whether the systems are watching us, but who, exactly, is watching the systems? A modern city should not be hidden behind its technology; it should be a place where the logic of power is visible to those it governs. Ghana stands at a crossroads where coexistence of safety and trust is a must. The question remains: are we ready for an honest conversation about how these systems operate, and can we support the institutions attempting to ensure that safety strengthens the bond of trust, rather than severing it?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.