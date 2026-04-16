São Tomé & Príncipe backs Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara, endorses autonomy plan

The São Tomé and Príncipe has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, describing the autonomy plan under Moroccan authority as the most viable solution to the long-standing dispute.

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 14, the island nation reiterated its “steadfast position in support of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and of the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the only solution to this regional dispute.”

The position was restated by Ilza Maria dos Santos Amado Vaz, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities, following talks in Rabat with her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

She reaffirmed her country’s “firm and unwavering position in favour of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.”

The minister also expressed full backing for Morocco’s autonomy proposal, describing it as “the only credible and realistic solution for resolving this regional dispute.”

She further welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), noting that it endorses the autonomy plan as “a serious, credible, and sustainable basis” for reaching a political settlement within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty.

In addition, São Tomé and Príncipe acknowledged Morocco’s development efforts in the southern provinces, citing progress under the New Development Model aimed at promoting stability, security, and regional integration.

The reaffirmed stance adds to what officials describe as a growing international consensus in support of Morocco’s position, driven by diplomatic efforts led by Mohammed VI.

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