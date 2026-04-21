Semenhyia, Korley Black battle to a tie on Joy Prime’s Beatz & Barz

Rising rappers Semenhyia and Korley Black delivered a closely contested showdown on Saturday's episode of Beatz & Barz on Joy Prime TV, ending in a tie after three competitive rounds.

Representing Takoradi and Somanya, respectively, the two artistes brought contrasting styles and regional pride to a matchup that has since drawn significant attention.

The episode was hosted by Sister Sandy Bi Yɛ Guy and MC Kofi Dalinton with DJ Dials on the turntable, who guided the flow of the show with commentary and smooth transitions between rounds.

Their coordination helped maintain the structure and pace of the contest while offering viewers context around each performance.

The battle featured strong crowd engagement and real-time judging. Reactions from the studio audience added to the competitive atmosphere, as each round drew visible responses to punchlines and stage presence.

The contest followed a three-round format, which included a freestyle round, a community battle round, and a personal exchange round. Both artistes traded sharp lines, with Korley Black referencing his opponent’s vision and Semenhyia responding with composed counters.

The audience ultimately ruled the contest a tie, reflecting the evenly matched performances.

Following the show’s broadcast, clips circulated across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under #BeatzandBarz, sparking debate among viewers. While some argued for a clear winner, others supported the outcome, with the discussions further highlighting the show’s role in promoting emerging rap talent in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.