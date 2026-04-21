Semenhyia, Korley Black battle to a tie on Joy Prime’s Beatz & Barz

Audio By Carbonatix
Rising rappers Semenhyia and Korley Black delivered a closely contested showdown on Saturday's episode of Beatz & Barz on Joy Prime TV, ending in a tie after three competitive rounds.
Representing Takoradi and Somanya, respectively, the two artistes brought contrasting styles and regional pride to a matchup that has since drawn significant attention.
The episode was hosted by Sister Sandy Bi Yɛ Guy and MC Kofi Dalinton with DJ Dials on the turntable, who guided the flow of the show with commentary and smooth transitions between rounds.
Their coordination helped maintain the structure and pace of the contest while offering viewers context around each performance.
The battle featured strong crowd engagement and real-time judging. Reactions from the studio audience added to the competitive atmosphere, as each round drew visible responses to punchlines and stage presence.
The contest followed a three-round format, which included a freestyle round, a community battle round, and a personal exchange round. Both artistes traded sharp lines, with Korley Black referencing his opponent’s vision and Semenhyia responding with composed counters.
The audience ultimately ruled the contest a tie, reflecting the evenly matched performances.
Following the show’s broadcast, clips circulated across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under #BeatzandBarz, sparking debate among viewers. While some argued for a clear winner, others supported the outcome, with the discussions further highlighting the show’s role in promoting emerging rap talent in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Rikair donates critical medical equipment to GMTF to support lifesaving care
8 minutes
-
Mahama pledges infrastructure overhaul for Bole Nursing College
12 minutes
-
Christ the King School goes solar in landmark green energy breakthrough
17 minutes
-
Meta to start capturing employee mouse movements, keystrokes for AI training data
22 minutes
-
Electroland Ghana boosts police visibility with mobile security kiosks
23 minutes
-
Ghana courts Sahel trade with Boankra dream, promises up to 48% cost cuts
31 minutes
-
Shippers’ Authority promises crackdown on transit trade bottlenecks
38 minutes
-
56-year-old security man in custody for allegedly raping two KNUST female students
52 minutes
-
Service Excellence Foundation-Ghana launches Sunday Pulse Wellness Series
60 minutes
-
Chiefs back IDU UK Summit as central house of chiefs eyes jobs, investment boost
1 hour
-
Lawra Paramount Chief Naa Puowelle Karbo III passes on
1 hour
-
X1 Energy Drinkpartners with GFA as official performance partner of Black Stars
1 hour
-
Borrow wisely to finance specific productive investments, infrastructure projects only – Deloitte Boss to gov’t
1 hour
-
Semenhyia, Korley Black battle to a tie on Joy Prime’s Beatz & Barz
1 hour
-
FDA seizes over 155 packs of unapproved diapers in Western North Region
1 hour