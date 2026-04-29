SHEA 2026: Value addition key to shea industry growth – Prof Opoku-Agyemang 

Vice-President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has underscored the need for Ghana to shift from exporting raw shea to value-added production, as the country positions itself to maximise benefits from growing global demand.

Speaking at the opening of SHEA 2026, hosted by the Global Shea Alliance with support from the 24-hour economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, she highlighted the importance of industrialisation in driving sustainable economic growth.

She noted that since its inauguration by President John Dramani Mahama in 2011, the Alliance has expanded significantly, with this year’s conference bringing together participants from 21 African countries and partners, reflecting over 15 years of collaboration in advancing the shea industry.

According to the Vice-President, the engagement reinforced the urgent need to prioritise value addition in line with government’s Reset Agenda, stressing that the shea sector remains a critical source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of women across Ghana.

“As global demand for shea continues to rise, Ghana must be deliberate in capturing greater value through processing, innovation, and expanded market access,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang added that the 24-hour economy policy would play a vital role in boosting productivity, creating jobs, and strengthening value chains within the sector.

She also emphasised the need for sustainability, calling for the protection of shea parklands, improved soil fertility, and enhanced support for farmers within the savannah ecological zones.

Touching on inclusivity, she stressed the importance of ensuring that the benefits of the growing industry are equitably shared, particularly among women who form the backbone of the shea value chain.

She expressed confidence that deliberations at SHEA 2026 would yield practical solutions and strengthen partnerships to drive the next phase of growth, contributing to Ghana’s economic transformation and Africa’s broader development agenda.

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