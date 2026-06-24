Side hustles can become success stories; MTN webinar inspires young entrepreneurs

MTN Ghana has urged young people to embrace entrepreneurship and build sustainable side businesses while pursuing higher education or maintaining full-time jobs.

The call was made during the 2026 MTN SME Accelerate Youth Entrepreneur Webinar held under the theme, “The Side-Hustle Growth Playbook: Running a Business While in School or on a 9-to-5.”

The virtual session was part of MTN Ghana’s efforts to equip young entrepreneurs with the practical skills, knowledge, and strategies needed to grow their businesses alongside school or work commitments.

Moderated by media personality Afi Tsegah, the webinar featured Founder and CEO of NyoNyo Essentials, Chichi Yakubu; Founder of Bazal Art Studios, Lawrencia Bazal Darko; and influencer and Founder of Diya Organics, Princess Burland.

Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, Chichi Yakubu said a personal weight-loss mission eventually evolved into a thriving food business after she identified growing demand for healthy meals.

She encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to start businesses without waiting for ideal conditions.

“There is never really a right time. If you’re waiting to have enough money, the right network or the perfect platform, you will never start,” she said.

Yakubu advised young people seeking financial stability to pursue their passions while keeping full-time jobs until their businesses become sustainable.

“If you want to be safe and financially secure, find a job that caters to your needs and pursue your passion in your spare time. Those foundational years build character, resilience and the stamina needed to succeed as an entrepreneur,” she noted.

She also urged entrepreneurs to focus on solving real-life problems, arguing that identifying market gaps can turn personal interests into successful ventures.

Lawrencia Bazal Darko encouraged entrepreneurs to build businesses around skills they genuinely possess and understand the operations well enough to supervise quality.

“Before you think of starting a side hustle, it should be something you can supervise and something you can critique because you’re mostly not there,” she said.

On business registration, she advised founders to first test whether customers beyond family and friends are willing to pay for their products or services.

“From a lawyer’s perspective, I would say formalise the business the moment you conceive it, but from an entrepreneur’s perspective, I would say run the business for a while and make sure people outside your family and friends are willing to pay for your product or service,” she explained.

Bazal Darko further encouraged startups to separate personal and business finances from the outset.

“Separating your personal and business finances from the beginning helps you stay organised and also builds credibility with customers,” she advised.

Princess Burland cautioned entrepreneurs against comparing themselves with carefully curated social media narratives.

“Sometimes what you see on social media is strategy. I’ve done it before, starting with 10 products and telling people it was hundreds,” she said.

She urged business owners to remain patient and professional, stressing that growth is often gradual.

“You have to humble yourself for your clients, even when it is difficult, but at the same time maintain your policies so people don’t take advantage of you,” she added.

The webinar forms part of MTN Ghana’s SME Accelerate initiative, which aims to empower young people with the tools and confidence needed to transform passion projects into resilient businesses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.