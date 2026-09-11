Sikaa Presby Basic School gets new classroom block after years of leaking roofs

Pupils of Sikaa Presby Basic School in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region can now study in a safe and conducive environment following the construction of a new three-unit classroom block by the Nkoranza North District Assembly.

The intervention follows years of challenges with the school’s dilapidated classroom block, which leaked during heavy rains.

The situation worsened when the roof was ripped off during a heavy rainstorm, disrupting academic activities and forcing pupils to stay home.

Recounting the ordeal, Headmaster Richard Benjamin narrated how the condition of the old structure contributed to absenteeism at some point.

“For years, anytime it rained heavily, the classrooms leaked, and the pupils could not sit in class. At a point, the roof was ripped off after a heavy storm. We had to send the children home, and this contributed to absenteeism. Teaching and learning were seriously affected,” he narrated.

The new classroom block is expected to restore normal teaching and learning and improve attendance.

During a monitoring tour of the district, Bono East Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi visited the school and inspected the facility.

He lauded the Nkoranza North District Assembly for using its resources judiciously, adding that the project would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.

“I commend the assembly for using its resources judiciously. This project will go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in this school and the community,” the Minister said.

He urged the school authorities and the community to ensure the project is properly maintained.

“I will urge the school authorities and the entire community to ensure this facility is properly maintained. It is not just for today’s pupils; it should serve future generations,” he added.

For pupils and teachers of Sikaa Presby Basic School, the new classroom block represents more than just a building. It offers a renewed opportunity to learn in safety and dignity.

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