Sissala East Assembly disburses GH¢280k to empower 45 persons with disabilities

In a major push to promote social inclusion and economic independence, the Sissala East Municipal Assembly has disbursed GH¢280,000 from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund to 45 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The financial and material support, which benefits 31 females and 14 males, is directly targeted at addressing educational needs, healthcare requirements, and funding sustainable business ventures across the municipality.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, Yakubu Adamu, emphasized that the initiative is a demonstration of an unwavering commitment to reducing poverty and ensuring that no one is left behind in the nation's development agenda.

"The District Assembly’s Common Fund provides an opportunity for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to support persons with disabilities through interventions that improve their livelihoods, educational opportunities, health, and economic independence," the MCE stated.

Beyond direct cash disbursements, the Assembly also handed over significant agricultural and business capital. This included 60 goats distributed to 12 individuals for livestock rearing, and 48 bags of fertilizer alongside weedicides for six farmers. A specialized water tricycle tanker was also provided to a local entrepreneur to help combat water scarcity in the area.

The allocation reflects a notable increase in disability support. Presiding Member for the Assembly, Marifa Alhassan Huaru, highlighted that per the current Common Fund guidelines, the mandatory allocation for PWDs has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

He urged the Assembly to widen its net to identify and support more disabled persons in remote communities.

However, local authorities issued strict warnings against the mismanagement of the provided resources.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mohammed Zaidu Yakubu, cautioned beneficiaries to use the support strictly for its approved purpose, whether for business expansion, medical treatment, or agriculture.

"Make sure that the money is multiplied, invest it appropriately so that it will be there to care for you and your family forever," he advised. "If you applied for medical support… please go for your treatment. If you use it otherwise and you did not treat yourself, that will not be good for you."

Leadership within the disability community has warmly received the intervention, pledging to enforce accountability among their members.

The Gender Desk Officer for PWDs and a member of the Fund Management Committee, Hannah Nuhu, noted that the community feels consistently supported by the Assembly.

"We have always been prioritized when this issue of disbursement comes up," Mr. Nuhu remarked, extending special thanks to the Social Welfare Director.

"We pray and we will hope and ensure that all these things that are given to us will be used well by our people."

Municipal President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) in Tumu, Kpunti Abdulai Haruna, added that strict monitoring mechanisms are actively in place.

"We go round to supervise. Make sure that what has been given to the beneficiaries are put in good use. If somebody misuses it, we will normally warn the person that next time you will not get the benefit again," Mr.Haruna noted.

For the beneficiaries, the intervention is already life-changing. A shoemaker who received the water tricycle tanker through a co-funding arrangement with the Assembly, Mahama Yakubu, is currently using the machine to supply water across Tumu.

"In Tumu town, there's water scarcity. There's no water in town. And this one given to me, it will go a long way to serve within Tumu town and its surrounding communities," Mr.Yakubu shared.

"I used not to give my wife market money, but at least with this one, every week I can give her something small to go to the market. It has started giving me something good."

The latest disbursement builds on the Assembly's efforts in the first quarter of the year, where GH¢249,062 was distributed to 42 beneficiaries, reflecting a sustained commitment to disability empowerment in Sissala East.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.