Social Democrats’ Ennis elected in Dublin Central by-election

Counting will continue in the Galway West by-election in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday after Social Democrat Daniel Ennis was elected as a TD in Dublin Central in the early hours of the morning.

Voters had their say at the ballot boxes on Friday in Dublin Central and Galway West constituencies.

The by-election took place in Dublin Central to fill a seat left vacant by Fine Gael TD and former Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe who took up a role with the World Bank.

Galway West is electing a new TD as their local TD Catherine Connolly was elected as president.

Traditionally, governing parties are disadvantaged in by-elections as voters use by- elections to punish the government.

The Galway West count will resume on Sunday at 9:00 local time, where Fine Gael's Seán Kyne and Independent Ireland's Noel Thomas lead the way.

Ennis topped the poll after the first count in Dublin Central

The count in Galway West is much tighter and counts are expected to come right down to the wire.

Labour councillor Helen Ogbu is also a contender for the seat, coming in third with 11.6% of first preference votes according to a tally of 100% open boxes.

Labour sources are hoping Ogbu is elected on transfers from left-leaning parties, however, this is based on a high vote transfer rate from the other parties.

Independent Ireland candidate Noel Thomas may top the poll on the first count but he is neck and neck with Fine Gael's Sean Kyne. Fine Gael sources are expecting Kyne to be elected as they hope transfer votes will benefit him more than Thomas.

Votes were being sorted as counting began in Dublin Central on Saturday morning

Speaking in Galway, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was "not our day" in Galway West.

She said there was "no question on the leadership" and that she does not feel under pressure as counting continues in two by-elections.

"I am the leader of Sinn Féin, I lead us on days when we're on a winning streak, I lead us on the days when we're not lifting the cup," she said.

Fianna Fáil has not had a good day in either of the by-elections.

Dublin Central was once former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern's constituency but now neither candidate in Dublin or Galway is in the running for a seat.

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