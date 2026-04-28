South Africa withdraws AI policy due to fake AI-generated sources

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi

South Africa has withdrawn its first draft national AI policy after revelations that it contained fictitious sources in its reference list ‌, which appeared to have been AI-generated.

"The most plausible explanation is that AI-generated citations were included without proper verification. ​This should not have happened," Minister of ​Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi said.

"This ⁠failure is not a mere technical issue but ​has compromised the integrity and credibility of the ​draft policy," he wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

The policy, unveiled this month for public comment before finalisation, sought to position South Africa as a continental leader in AI innovation while addressing ethical, social, and economic challenges.

It outlined plans to establish new institutions, including a National AI Commission, an AI Ethics Board, and an AI Regulatory Authority, and to create incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and subsidies to encourage private-sector collaboration.

Malatsi said there would be consequences for those responsible for drafting the policy, and did not say when a new one would be released.

"This unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant ⁠human ​oversight over the use of ​artificial intelligence is critical. It's a lesson we take with humility," ​he wrote.

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