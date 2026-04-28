Africa

South Africa withdraws AI policy due to fake AI-generated sources

Source: Reuters  
  28 April 2026 4:02am
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South Africa has withdrawn its first draft national AI policy after revelations that it contained fictitious sources in its reference list ‌, which appeared to have been AI-generated.

"The most plausible explanation is that AI-generated citations were included without proper verification. ​This should not have happened," Minister of ​Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi said.

"This ⁠failure is not a mere technical issue but ​has compromised the integrity and credibility of the ​draft policy," he wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

The policy, unveiled this month for public comment before finalisation, sought to position South Africa as a continental leader in AI innovation while addressing ethical, social, and economic challenges.

It outlined plans to establish new institutions, including a National AI Commission, an AI Ethics Board, and an AI Regulatory Authority, and to create incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and subsidies to encourage private-sector collaboration.

Malatsi said there would be consequences for those responsible for drafting the policy, and did not say when a new one would be released.

"This unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant ⁠human ​oversight over the use of ​artificial intelligence is critical. It's a lesson we take with humility," ​he wrote.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group