South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows

Audio By Carbonatix
South African manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in June as weaker demand weighed on new orders, though lower oil prices boosted confidence about future business conditions, a purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed on Wednesday.
- The seasonally adjusted PMI sponsored by South African bank Absa fell to 47.3 points from 50.8 in May.
- A reading below 50 indicates a deterioration in overall business conditions for manufacturers.
- Absa said the survey was conducted after the U.S. and Iran agreed an interim deal to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which brought down global energy prices.
- A sharp fall in the PMI component on purchasing prices "suggests that April and May may have marked the peak of price pressures," particularly following fuel price cuts that took effect on Wednesday.
- Some respondents said clients were postponing purchases in anticipation of lower prices, contributing to a drop in new orders, Absa said.
- A sub-index tracking expected business conditions in six months climbed, reflecting optimism the Iran war could end. But some respondents flagged nationwide anti-migrant protests on June 30 as a concern, preventing a stronger improvement in the factory mood.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Lethal Weapon actor Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis
20 minutes
-
US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz
29 minutes
-
German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
39 minutes
-
World Bank backs Nigeria 2026–2032 plan with $1.25 billion to spur jobs, private investment
48 minutes
-
South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows
56 minutes
-
Oil falls for a third straight day after US, Iran talks conclude in Doha
1 hour
-
World Bank approves Morocco clean energy project after ending climate lending target
1 hour
-
Balogun scores and is sent off as US reach last 16
1 hour
-
Government begins process to bring home Ghanaian killed in South Africa
2 hours
-
We expect urgent action – Ghana presses AU over xenophobic attacks after citizen killed in South Africa
2 hours
-
OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake, FT reports
2 hours
-
Funeral Invitation: Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah
3 hours
-
Oil prices fall 1% to 4-month lows as progress in US-Iran talks cools supply concerns
5 hours
-
Mass school kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years
5 hours
-
Over 900 arrested during South African anti-migrant protests
5 hours