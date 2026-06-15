South African TV star arrested after allegedly kidnapping man in girlfriend dispute

Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub

South African TV presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a taxi driver and shooting a gun in his direction.

Maarohanye is said to have confronted the driver in Edenvale, a town roughly 25 km (16m) from Johannesburg, accusing him of forming a relationship with his girlfriend.

According to the police, Maarohanye allegedly forced the unnamed man into his vehicle on Sunday and fired his gun towards him.

The man escaped unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station, the police statement says. Maarohanye has not yet commented.

The alleged confrontation took place at 07:30 local time (05:30 GMT), after the driver had dropped off a passenger.

Maarohanye, who was at one time one of South Africa's most popular musicians, will appear in Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for an initial hearing, police say.

It is not his first encounter with the law - in 2012 he was convicted of murder and attempted murder after killing four schoolchildren and wounding two others while drag-racing.

South Africa's high court overturned the verdicts two years later, convicting Maarohanye of manslaughter instead.

In 2023, the musician was arrested on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault following allegations made by an ex-girlfriend.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charges in 2024, as there were "no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution".

Maarohanye currently presents Uyajola 9/9, a reality TV show that attempts to expose cheating partners.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.