Spring Agro Industries urges Ghanaians to choose local rice as imports dominate market

Ghana’s growing dependence on imported rice is putting pressure on local producers, with Spring Agro Industries Limited calling for stronger consumer and institutional patronage of locally produced rice to sustain jobs, farmers, and investments in the domestic rice industry.

The company, which has invested in rice farming, processing and production since its establishment in 2019, says the challenge is no longer simply about producing quality rice but ensuring that locally produced brands have a fair opportunity to compete on the Ghanaian market.

Spring Agro Industries operates rice farms at Adidome and Akuse and has a modern processing facility at Adidome, where it produces Striker Gold Rice, a premium Jasmine aromatic rice.

According to the company, its rice is non-GMO and undergoes careful processing to achieve the quality, aroma and consistency expected of internationally recognised brands.

Despite the investments, the company says imported rice continues to command a significant share of the market, making consumer patronage critical to the survival and expansion of local rice businesses.

“We have invested in the farms, the factory, the machinery and the people. We have done our part to produce quality Ghanaian rice. What we need now is stronger patronage of locally produced rice so that these investments can translate into sustainable growth and more opportunities for Ghanaians,” the company said.

Every Bag of Local Rice Supports a Chain of Livelihoods

For Spring Agro Industries, the choice between imported and locally produced rice has implications far beyond the dinner table.

The company says every bag of locally produced rice purchased supports a wider network of farmers, factory workers, transport operators, distributors, retailers and other businesses linked to the agricultural value chain.

It believes increased demand for local rice can help create jobs, strengthen farming communities, keep more economic value within the country and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported food.

The company is therefore urging consumers, private businesses, corporate institutions and government agencies to make locally produced rice a deliberate choice when purchasing food products.

Call for Local Rice in Christmas Packages

With the Christmas season approaching, Spring Agro Industries is also appealing to government institutions, corporate organisations, schools, churches and welfare committees to consider Made-in-Ghana rice for staff welfare packages and seasonal giveaways.

The company believes institutional procurement could provide a major market for local rice producers while giving organisations an opportunity to directly support Ghanaian farmers and industries.

Spring Agro Industries has commended the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Deputy Minister John Dumelo for promoting the consumption of locally produced rice and is urging stronger implementation of the local patronage message, particularly in public and institutional procurement.

Changing the Perception of Ghanaian Rice

Spring Agro Industries believes Ghana has the land, farmers, technical expertise and processing capacity needed to produce quality rice in commercial quantities.

The company is therefore challenging the long-standing perception among some consumers that imported rice is automatically superior to locally produced varieties.

It says improvements in cultivation, processing, packaging and quality control have enabled Ghanaian rice producers to significantly improve their products and compete with imported brands.

For the company, Striker Gold Rice is part of that effort to demonstrate that locally produced rice can meet international standards while serving the needs of Ghanaian consumers.

Operations Manager of Spring Agro Industries Limited, Harry Asmah, said the company’s message is ultimately about giving Ghanaian rice a fair chance in its own market.

“The message from Spring Agro Industries is simple: Ghanaian rice is here. Ghanaian rice is quality, and Ghanaian rice deserves a place on every Ghanaian table,” he said.

Mr Asmah encouraged consumers to choose Striker Gold Rice, describing it as a premium Jasmine aromatic rice produced in Ghana and benchmarked against international standards.

“Choose Striker Gold Rice. Choose Ghanaian. Choose quality,” he added.

Spring Agro Industries says sustained consumer confidence, stronger institutional patronage and supportive government policies could help Ghana build a more competitive rice industry capable of meeting domestic demand while creating opportunities for regional and international expansion.

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