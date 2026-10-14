State Housing Company engages Aynok Holdings for land recovery, sets October 15 deadline

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has engaged Aynok Holdings Limited to support its land recovery exercise, with the Greater Accra Region set to serve as the pilot area before the exercise is extended nationwide.

The initiative marks the first time SHC has involved a third party in its land recovery process.

Speaking at a joint press conference, SHC Deputy Managing Director Sam Atukwei Quaye said the company issued a final notice on September 24, giving affected occupants 21 days to regularise their leases or vacate the properties.

The deadline expires on October 15.

The exercise will target properties affected by encroachment, unauthorised occupation and expired leases, as well as cases involving the unauthorised sale, subletting or transfer of SHC properties.

Mr Quaye said the company had previously offered affected clients opportunities to regularise their arrangements, including a 15 per cent discount in 2025 for those with outstanding payments.

Under the arrangement, Aynok Holdings will provide field and logistical support, while SHC retains responsibility for decisions relating to its properties.

“AYNOK HOLDINGS LIMITED works under the authority and direction of SHC. Responsibility for every decision rests with this company, and every action will be carried out within the law and with respect for the rights and dignity of all persons,” SHC said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aynok Holdings also stressed that the company had no authority to own, allocate or sell SHC land.

“AYNOK HOLDINGS LIMITED does not own, allocate or sell SHC land, and it has no authority to do so,” he said.

Addressing how the exercise would be conducted, the CEO said “minimal force” could be used against occupants who became hostile or resisted the process.

SHC says former leaseholders whose leases have expired may present their documents for verification and seek to regularise their arrangements, subject to the company's terms and any outstanding payments.

Those occupying properties without authorisation may be required to vacate, while persons who present fraudulent documents could face arrest.

The company has urged the public to verify property details directly with SHC or the Lands Commission and cautioned against relying on intermediaries who cannot provide written authorisation.

It has also warned the public against making payments outside its official channels.

SHC says the exercise is intended to protect state assets and recover properties occupied without valid authorisation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.