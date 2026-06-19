Sunyani East NPP congratulates Miracles Aboagye on new appointment

Audio By Carbonatix
Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated Mr Dennis Miracle Aboagye on his new appointment.
He said the appointment of Mr Aboagye as the Director of Communications at the office of the former Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, also the Election 2028 Flagbearer of the party, was in the right direction.
“I am highly confident that you will collaborate effectively with the next National Communications Director of the Party to secure a decisive victory for the NPP in the Election 2028,” Mr Yakubu indicated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.
Popularly known in the political circle as Baba Amando, Mr Yakubu noted of Mr Aboagye, that, “You aren’t only one of our finest, but you are also an institution of inspiration and dedication to hard work and results-oriented.”
He said he was also highly optimistic that the NPP would establish a robust communication directorate to implement a comprehensive communication strategy geared towards achieving the party’s objectives of winning the Election 2028.
Mr Yakubu, who said he was also contesting for the Bono Regional Director of Communication of the NPP, emphasised that with a strong communication team, the party could make significant impact and thereby secured a resounding victory in 2028.
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