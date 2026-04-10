Sunyani Technical University dismisses 3 students over examination malpractice

Sunyani Technical University has dismissed three students for their involvement in examination malpractice during the Second Semester resit examinations for the 2024/2025 academic year.

In a notice issued by the Office of the Registrar, the university said the decision followed findings that the students had engaged in acts that violated examination regulations.

According to the statement, one of the dismissed students, a male, was found guilty of impersonation. He “arranged for another person to write an examination on his behalf,” the notice said.

Two other students, a female and a male, were dismissed for the “possession and use of unauthorised material” during the examinations.

The university said that its decision reflects a strict stance against academic misconduct. It reiterated that “examination malpractice in any form will not be tolerated” and warned that “severe sanctions will be applied to offenders.”

Management also reminded students of their responsibility to uphold academic standards, stating that “all students are expected to uphold academic integrity at all times.”

The notice added that the action was necessary to “protect the sanctity, credibility, and integrity of the University’s examination system.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.