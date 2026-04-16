Supreme Court @150: Chief Justice calls for faster, closer and more accessible Justice delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra, Ghana — The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called for a renewed commitment to reforming Ghana’s justice system, urging that the future of the courts must be defined by speed, accessibility and proximity to the people.
Speaking at the Supreme Court @150 Luncheon held at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, the Chief Justice said the anniversary should prompt honest national reflection on whether the justice system is meeting the expectations of citizens.
“We must ask ourselves honestly: are we where we should be?” “Should congestion and delays still burden our hopes?”
He stressed that the value of the judiciary cannot be measured by longevity alone, but by how effectively it delivers justice to the people it serves.
“The court of today is a living institution,” he stated. “Busier. More accessible and more transparent than ever. That is timely and fair.”
The Chief Justice highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the justice system, including the introduction of the e-justice programme and digitised court records, which he said are helping to make justice faster, more efficient and more accessible.
He further noted the introduction of extended court sittings under a two-stream system, as well as specialised courts designed to address emerging areas of law and ease pressure on the system.
According to him, these reforms reflect a necessary shift in legal thinking, recognising that the law must evolve alongside society.
“We are acknowledging that the law must grow with society,” he said, adding that ongoing revisions to court procedures are intended to ensure that legal processes support justice rather than hinder it.
He also pointed to efforts to strengthen court infrastructure and security to ensure that justice is delivered in safe and dignified environments, as well as reforms in legal education aimed at widening access while maintaining fairness and quality.
However, the Chief Justice was candid about the challenges that remain within the system.
“We cannot say that all is well,” he admitted. “There are still delays. There are still barriers. There are still moments when justice feels distant to those who need it most.”
He warned that public confidence is weakened when justice is delayed, costly, or inaccessible.
“The next chapter of our court must not be rhetoric. It must not be reform for its own sake. It must be a deep commitment to excellence in the delivery of justice for all.”
He added that the future of the judiciary must be faster, clearer and closer to the people, stressing that delayed justice undermines fairness and access.
In the coming weeks and months, he said, various planning committees will roll out programmes marking the anniversary, including public lectures, a documentary on the court’s historical journey, a commemorative compendium, legal aid outreach to underserved communities, and legacy projects aimed at strengthening institutional memory and public engagement.
“These are opportunities for every Ghanaian, young and old, lawyer and layperson to reconnect with the judiciary and help shape its next chapter,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Nurses to receive medical backpacks under Free Primary Healthcare programme
4 minutes
-
Prisons officers complete motorbike training with Police MTTD Riders Unit in Accra
15 minutes
-
Sachet water price hike: Defying government is economic sabotage
21 minutes
-
Resultant crimes involving moral turpitude of birth tourism and false dependency tax claims
25 minutes
-
Gov’t ring-fences GH¢1.2bn for free primary health care rollout
27 minutes
-
Prempeh College hosts impactful “becoming a man” summit on modern masculinity
35 minutes
-
Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong emerges as a fresh face in Ghana’s evolving advertising industry
38 minutes
-
Jury system should be reformed, not abolished — Deputy Attorney General
45 minutes
-
Supreme Court @150: Chief Justice calls for faster, closer and more accessible Justice delivery
47 minutes
-
From community kiosks to specialised care: How Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare will be rolled out
49 minutes
-
‘Coaching is not an add-on but a strategic enabler of leadership’ – Dean, GIMPA Business School
50 minutes
-
Number of women suffering strokes rising – Rev Baidoo warns
58 minutes
-
Ghana, Japan launch $1.5m projects to advance peace, AI, and health innovation
1 hour
-
‘I’m disappointed’ — Frank Davies blasts ‘hurried’ High Court action in OSP–AG power row
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare at risk over poor lab systems in Ghana – GAMLS tells gov’t
1 hour