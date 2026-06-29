Sylvester Tetteh meets Bawumia, seeks blessings for General Secretary bid

Sylvester Tetteh, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary hopeful, has paid a courtesy call on the party’s 2028 presidential flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at his residence to reaffirm his unwavering support for his leadership and shared vision of returning the NPP to power in the 2028 general election.

During the meeting, Mr Tetteh reiterated his commitment to Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and pledged to do all within his ability to strengthen the NPP ahead of the next elections.

He stressed the importance of unity, discipline and effective party organisation in positioning the party for electoral victory.

Tetteh also humbly sought Dr. Bawumia’s blessings and support for his ambition to become the NPP’s next General Secretary.

He expressed confidence that with a united front and strong leadership, the party would be well placed to regain power in 2028.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to building a stronger and more united NPP.

The visit forms part of ongoing engagements within the party as prospective national executives consult key leaders and stakeholders ahead of the NPP’s internal elections.

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