Telecel Ghana boosts network connectivity on UHAS campus

Telecel Ghana has strengthened its network infrastructure at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region with the commissioning of a dedicated 4G cell site, expanding network capacity and improving high-speed mobile connectivity across the university campus and neighbouring areas.

The project forms part of the telecom operator's nationwide network expansion programme to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity across the country.

The new site was activated ahead of the arrival of more than 2,000 incoming first-year students to strengthen network capacity across campus and support the growing digital learning environment, online collaboration and research activities.

The proactive deployment also ensured the network was fully tested and ready to support the activation of the new tertiary students.

Head of Networks at Telecel Ghana, Anthony Sam, said the new site reflects the telecom operator's strategy of investing in high-demand digital communities where reliable connectivity directly supports education, innovation and economic development.

"UHAS is one of Ghana's growing centres for research and healthcare education, with a connected student population that depends on reliable connectivity.

"This dedicated 4G site significantly increases network capacity on campus to support virtual learning, research and everyday digital experiences. It is part of our broader strategy to continuously strengthen our network where demand is growing."

The UHAS deployment forms part of Telecel Ghana's ongoing network modernisation drive, which has seen the telco deliver over 1,000 network enhancement projects nationwide this year.

These include capacity upgrades, Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) deployments, upgrades from 3G to 4G and newly activated sites, all aimed at improving network speed, coverage and customer experience across Ghana.

Head of Customer Operations at Telecel Ghana's Enterprise Business Unit, Jerry Ayeduvor, said activating the site ahead of the university's student onboarding was key to delivering a seamless customer experience from day one.

"UHAS has been a valued customer, and our approach is always to anticipate demand rather than react to it. Having the site go live before the activation of more than 2,000 tertiary subscribers meant the network was fully tested, stable and ready to handle the surge in demand.

"More importantly, that readiness-built confidence in our network has strengthened our partnership with the University, and we are also ensuring students access tailored rewards, self-service options and get any issues resolved."

Students are already experiencing the benefits of the enhanced on-campus network. President of the Federal Students Representative Council, Edward Benevolent Nyamekye, said the improvement has been immediately noticeable and made student life more enjoyable.

“The inception of the Telecel mast has gone a long way to help curb connectivity issues for calls and internet connectivity. Thank you, Telecel, for making UHAS campus a great one to be at.”

The UHAS cell site deployment highlights Telecel Ghana's continued investment in strengthening network infrastructure across the country by expanding capacity, modernising existing infrastructure and deploying new sites in strategic locations.

The telecom operator said it is building a resilient network capable of supporting Ghana's growing digital economy and delivering a consistently better connectivity experience for customers, businesses and institutions nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.