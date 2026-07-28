Telecel Ghana launches Mahitti promo to reward customers

Telecel Ghana has launched the latest edition of its M'ahitti Promo, with a total prize pool of GH¢5 million to reward 12,000 loyal and prospective customers over the next three months.

The nationwide campaign is aimed at strengthening customer engagement while attracting new subscribers through a series of daily, weekly, and monthly cash prizes.

Speaking at the launch, Sales and Distribution Director of Telecel Ghana, Samuel Sarpong, said the promotion is designed to appreciate both existing and potential customers for choosing the network.

"We intend to appreciate our customers and potential customers," he said, adding that 100 customers will receive GH¢100 each day, while weekly winners across all regions will share GH¢20,000.

The highlight of the promotion, according to Mr. Sarpong, is the monthly grand prize of GH¢1 million, which will be awarded to one winner each month for three consecutive months.

"In total, we're going to give away GH¢5 million," he stated.

Mr. Sarpong also explained that customers can join the promotion by texting "WIN" to 500, dialing *500#, or opting in through the Telecel App.

He assured participants that the promotion is free, transparent, and open to all eligible customers.

According to him, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is managing the draws to ensure fairness and transparency throughout the campaign.

Mr. Sarpong further cautioned customers against fraudsters, stressing that Telecel Ghana will never ask winners to pay money before receiving their prizes.

"It is free, so you don't have to pay to receive prizes," he emphasized, urging customers to ignore anyone requesting payment in connection with the promotion.

The M'ahitti Promo forms part of Telecel Ghana's broader customer appreciation initiatives aimed at rewarding subscribers while encouraging greater participation in the company's products and services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.