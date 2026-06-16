Tema West MP demands urgent probe into missing Constituency Women’s Organiser

James Enu, Member of Parliament for Tema West, has called for intensified investigations into the disappearance of Madam Paulina Lamisi Akanbodiipo, the Tema West Constituency Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Enu expressed concern over the prolonged uncertainty surrounding her whereabouts and urged security agencies to expedite efforts to unravel the circumstances of her disappearance.

According to him, Madam Akanbodiipo, a prominent political figure and community leader in the constituency, went missing on June 12, 2024, and has not been seen since.

Speaking at a press conference in Sakumono, he described her disappearance as a painful loss to her family, the constituency, and the party.

He disclosed that the constituency continues to keep her official chair vacant during leadership meetings as a symbolic reminder of her absence and the ongoing search for answers.

Mr Enu described Madam Akanbodiipo as a dedicated grassroots mobiliser whose commitment and organisational skills significantly contributed to the party’s activities within the constituency.

He noted that she played a key role in community engagement and political mobilisation efforts.

The MP said he has maintained regular contact with the Ghana Police Service, constituency executives, and members of the Akanbodiipo family to ensure that investigations remain active.

He stressed that the matter should not be viewed through a political lens but as an issue concerning the safety and security of all citizens.

Mr Enu appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to deploy all available resources, including modern investigative and forensic tools, to help bring the case to a conclusion.

He also called on members of the public to volunteer any relevant information regarding Madam Akanbodiipo’s disappearance to security agencies.

Mr Enu assured the family of his continued support and pledged to keep advocating for transparency and accountability in the search for answers.

He expressed hope that ongoing investigations would eventually provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

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