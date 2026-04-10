The Eyes of Ghana to premiere in April, spotlighting rare Nkrumah-era footage

A new feature-length documentary chronicling Ghana’s political history through rare archival footage is set to premiere this April, offering audiences a unique window into the life and legacy of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Titled The Eyes of Ghana, the film is inspired by the life and work of Chris Hesse, a 93-year-old former personal cameraman to Dr Nkrumah, who has spent over seven decades preserving visual records of Ghana’s early post-independence era.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 10, producer Nana Adwoa Frimpong said the documentary serves as both a tribute to Mr Hesse and a broader effort to reclaim and retell Ghana’s story through authentic African perspectives.

She explained that Mr Hesse, who took on the role at just 30 years old, travelled extensively with Dr Nkrumah, documenting key moments in Ghana’s liberation and early nation-building journey.

According to her, the film features 15 minutes of carefully selected footage drawn from over 300 hours of archival material that has remained largely unseen for decades.

“He has been waiting to tell his story for more than 70 years. This film is really an homage to him, to Ghana’s history and to this rising generation of storytellers who want to see Ghana’s story told in full,” she said.

The documentary also interrogates how history is interpreted and who gets to tell it.

The film underscores the power of visual storytelling in shaping collective memory, with Ms Frimpong noting that many people, particularly outside Africa, remain unfamiliar with Dr Nkrumah’s legacy.

The Eyes of Ghana will be screened twice with free admission. The first showing is scheduled for April 16 at 6:00 pm at the National Theatre of Ghana, with doors opening at 5:00 pm.

The second screening will take place on April 18 at 5:00 pm at the University of Ghana Cedi Conference Centre, with doors opening an hour earlier.

The filmmaking team will be present at both events to engage with audiences and respond to questions after the screenings.

Background

Five years ago, we began making a film about Chris Hesse, Kwame Nkrumah’s personal cinematographer. Back then, we couldn’t have anticipated the wondrous journey that would invite each of us to traverse languages, generations, and continents, and culminate in a meaningful cultural exchange that would further the understanding we each had: that cinema has the power to preserve and connect, irrespective of time and place.

From the beginning, Chris Hesse’s vision was to take his story around the world. He believed, like we did and still do, that Ghana’s story is a global one. Since premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, audiences have been touched by Chris Hesse’s story, the power of Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy, and the vibrancy of the Ghanaian people and their history.

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