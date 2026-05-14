The Rebirth of legal education in Ghana: Understanding the Legal education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) 

Introduction

There are moments in the life of a nation when legislation does far more than regulate institutions; it reshapes the direction of national life, reaches into the very heart of individual aspiration, and breaks the rusted chains of tradition that have restrained progress for generations. The passage of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), is unquestionably one of those defining moments in Ghana’s legal history.

For decades, legal education in Ghana operated under a framework established by the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) (see sections 90 and 91 of Act 1170, which revoke portions of the old Act and amend Act 32), a statute enacted at a time when the structure, scale, and demands of legal education were fundamentally and diametrically different from what exists today.

At independence, legal training was designed around a relatively small number of law graduates and a centralised professional training system anchored in the Ghana School of Law. Over time, however, Ghana’s legal education landscape changed dramatically.

Public and private universities expanded their law programmes, student enrolment increased significantly, and demand for professional legal training outpaced what the old framework had contemplated. The result was an increasing need for a modern legal education system capable of balancing access, quality, professional competence, institutional accountability, and national development.

The Legal Education Act, 2026, represents Ghana’s response to that challenge.

This Act is not merely a technical amendment to existing legislation. It is a comprehensive restructuring of legal education governance in Ghana (sections 1–3). It introduces a new institutional philosophy, one that recognises that the future of legal education requires broader participation, stronger regulation, modern professional training, academic freedom, technological adaptability, and institutional diversity.

At its core, Act 1170 seeks to reposition legal education as an essential pillar of constitutional democracy and national development (section 2).

The Need for Reform

For many years, concerns surrounding legal education in Ghana centred largely on capacity constraints and access to professional training. The Ghana School of Law, despite its historic contributions and distinguished legacy, carried the enormous responsibility of serving as the principal gateway to professional legal training for an expanding population of law graduates. As the number of LL.B graduates increased across the country, the pressure on the existing system became more apparent. Questions emerged concerning institutional capacity, access to professional training, transparency, infrastructure, curriculum modernisation, and the future direction of legal education itself.

These concerns did not remain confined to academic discussions or professional conferences. In recent years, they spilt visibly into the public sphere through demonstrations, petitions, advocacy campaigns, media engagements, and sustained calls for reform by law students and sections of the legal community. Across the country, many law students increasingly expressed frustration over structural barriers within the professional legal training system. Students petitioned Parliament, organised public demonstrations, issued statements through student associations, and repeatedly called for a more accessible, transparent, and modern framework for legal education.

These collective actions reflected not merely dissatisfaction, but a wider national conversation about access to justice, professional opportunity, and institutional modernisation. Successive governments over the years must also bear responsibility for the delay in addressing these structural concerns comprehensively.

Concerns regarding capacity, access, infrastructure, and institutional design had existed for years. Multiple committees, professional discussions, academic commentaries, and public engagements repeatedly highlighted the growing strain on the existing framework. Yet meaningful legislative reform was repeatedly delayed.

While incremental administrative measures were introduced at different periods, the absence of comprehensive statutory reform meant that deeper structural challenges persisted longer than they should have. The inability of successive administrations to secure the timely passage of a modern legal education framework contributed to prolonged uncertainty within the sector and intensified frustrations among students and stakeholders.

At the same time, legal education globally was evolving. Modern legal systems increasingly require lawyers who are not only academically trained but also technologically aware, ethically grounded, practically skilled, and capable of responding to rapidly changing legal and commercial realities.

The need for reform, therefore, became both practical and institutional.

Establishment of the Council for Legal Education and Training

One of the most significant developments introduced by the Act is the creation of the Council for Legal Education and Training (section 1(1)).

The establishment of this Council marks a major institutional transition in the governance of legal education in Ghana. The Act separates legal education and training from the broader regulatory responsibilities traditionally exercised under the General Legal Council structure (section 89 defines the General Legal Council as that established under the old Act 32).

This distinction is important because legal education requires specialised attention in areas such as accreditation, curriculum development, training standards, institutional monitoring, assessment, and professional preparedness. The composition of the Board under the Act reflects an effort to create a more representative and professionally balanced governance structure. The Board includes representation from the Judiciary, the Bar, legal academia, and administrative leadership (section 4(1)).

Particularly noteworthy is the recognition of multiple perspectives within the legal profession itself. The inclusion of members from both the superior courts and lower bench (section 4(1)(b)) demonstrates an appreciation of the practical realities of Ghana’s justice system and the importance of appreciating the intricacies of practice at the lower bench, specifically the magistrate or district courts. Similarly, the inclusion of legal educators (section 4(1)(g)) ensures that academic expertise and pedagogical experience remain central to policy formulation.

The decision to have the Board chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court or a person qualified to be appointed to the Supreme Court (section 4(1)(a)) reflects an intention to anchor legal education governance in professional credibility, constitutional maturity, and institutional stability.

Accreditation and Institutional Expansion

Another defining feature of the Act is the opening of Law Practice Training to accredited institutions (section 23). For decades, professional legal training in Ghana was concentrated within a single institutional framework. Act 1170 introduces a more diversified model in which universities and institutions that satisfy national accreditation standards may provide professional legal training (sections 22–29). This reform has the potential to significantly expand opportunities for aspiring lawyers while preserving regulatory oversight and professional standards.

Importantly, the Act does not advocate unrestricted expansion. Rather, it establishes a structured accreditation regime designed to ensure that institutions offering legal training possess adequate infrastructure, qualified lecturers, library facilities, technological capacity, and appropriate academic resources (section 22(2)). In this sense, the Act attempts to balance two important national objectives: widening access to professional legal education and maintaining the quality and integrity of legal training (section 3).

The success of this framework will depend greatly on how effectively accreditation standards are implemented and monitored over time, including through regular inspections (section 35) and the possibility of suspension or revocation of licences (sections 32–34).

Academic Freedom and Intellectual Development

One of the most forward-looking provisions in the Act is section 61, which requires institutions offering law programmes to formulate policies that protect academic freedom. This provision is deeply significant for the future of legal education in Ghana. Law schools occupy a unique position within democratic societies. They are not merely institutions for vocational instruction but spaces where constitutional principles are debated, legal doctrines are examined, public policy is scrutinised, and future legal professionals are intellectually shaped. By recognising the freedom of lecturers to express legal opinions and engage in scholarship without fear of reprisal (section 61(a)), the Act affirms the importance of intellectual independence. It also promotes research, public debate, scholarship, freedom of association, and academic engagement (section 61(b)). In an era where legal systems confront increasingly complex constitutional, technological, and human rights questions, the protection of academic inquiry becomes essential to a mature legal culture.

Inclusion, Equality, and Disability Access

The Act also reflects a broader commitment to inclusiveness within legal education. It prohibits discrimination on various grounds and requires institutions to adopt policies that promote equal opportunity (section 46). Importantly, the legislation imposes affirmative obligations on institutions to provide accessible infrastructure, accommodation measures, and supportive systems for students with disabilities (section 47). This represents a recognition that access to legal education should not be limited by physical or structural barriers. A legal profession that reflects the diversity of society strengthens public confidence in the administration of justice.

The National Bar Examination

The Act introduces a more structured framework for the National Bar Examination. Under this system, the National Bar Examination Committee is established with representation from the Bar, the Judiciary, legal academia, and the Ghana School of Law (section 65). The Committee is responsible for conducting assessments, moderating results, ensuring examination integrity, handling examination-related matters, and maintaining professional assessment standards (section 66). The Act places particular emphasis on practical competence. The National Bar Examination is designed not merely to test memorisation of legal principles but also the ability to apply legal knowledge to practical legal problems (section 72(4)(b)). This reflects global trends in legal education where emphasis is placed on advocacy, ethics, drafting, procedural competence, legal reasoning, and problem-solving (section 71 lists the specific areas to be covered).

The Future of Professional Legal Training and Examinations

The new framework under Act 1170 raises important structural questions regarding entrance examinations, institutional assessments, and the architecture of professional legal training. From the design of the Act, the system appears to shift away from a centralised admission bottleneck towards a broader accreditation-based model. Admission into Law Practice Training will now largely be determined by accredited institutions, subject to Council oversight and regulatory standards. The Act does not expressly impose a mandatory national entrance examination for the LL.B programme, but instead emphasises institutional responsibility in admissions (section 45) and a unified National Bar Examination as the final qualifying standard (section 70). This represents a conceptual shift from entry restriction to quality assurance throughout training. At the institutional level, law schools will conduct continuous assessment, coursework, moot court exercises, drafting assignments, clinical legal education, and examinations as part of their programmes (sections 51–54). However, the ultimate professional assessment remains nationally coordinated through the National Bar Examination Committee. This creates a hybrid system of decentralised training and centralised professional assessment as opposed to the now repealed centralized training and centralised professional assessment.

Repositioning of the Ghana School of Law

The Ghana School of Law is repositioned as a specialised directorate under the Council (section 77). It remains responsible for the Post-Call Law Course (section 78(a)), remedial programmes, re-sit support, and collaboration with other institutions (section 78(b)–(d)). It may also evolve into a centre for continuing legal education, executive programmes, specialised training, and professional development.

The Legal Education Appeals Tribunal

The Act establishes the Legal Education Appeals Tribunal to review regulatory decisions (section 79). This ensures accountability, procedural fairness, and institutional oversight (sections 83–85). Appeals to the High Court on points of law further strengthen judicial supervision (section 86).

Transitional Provisions and Implementation

The Act provides transitional arrangements to ensure continuity (sections 92–93). Existing institutions must apply for accreditation within the stipulated period. Existing licences, regulations, and arrangements remain valid unless amended or revoked. This ensures institutional stability during transition across universities, regulators, courts, and students.

The Way Forward

The passage of Act 1170 is not the conclusion of reform but its beginning. Its success will depend on continuous evaluation of accreditation systems, training quality, examination standards, inclusion policies, technological readiness, and institutional accountability. The Council must be adaptive, transparent, innovative, collaborative, and forward-looking. Legal education must respond to emerging realities such as artificial intelligence, cyber law, digital commerce, and international dispute resolution. Reform must remain continuous rather than episodic. The Minister is also required to make Regulations within twelve months for effective implementation (section 88).

Conclusion

The Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) represents a landmark in Ghana’s legal development. It modernises governance (sections 1–5), expands access (sections 23, 62), strengthens academic freedom (section 61), promotes inclusiveness (sections 46–47), and redefines professional legal training (sections 62–64). It signals that legal education is central to Ghana’s constitutional and democratic future. The foundation has been laid. The responsibility now lies with institutions, educators, students, and the legal profession to build a system that is rigorous, accessible, and future-ready. The future of legal education in Ghana has begun.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.