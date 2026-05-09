‘The system killed Charles Amissah’ – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on health

Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and former Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has said the death of engineer Charles Amissah reflects a broader systemic failure in Ghana’s healthcare delivery rather than a single point of negligence.

His comments come in the wake of an official investigative report into Mr Amissah’s death, which has triggered national concern.

The report found that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial trauma of his accident, but from delayed emergency care and what it described as medical neglect across multiple referral facilities.

According to the findings, Mr Amissah remained alive and treatable as he moved between major health facilities, but failed to receive timely intervention.

The report has since reignited public debate over emergency response capacity and the long-standing concerns described as “no-bed syndrome” in Ghana’s health system.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, Dr Nsiah-Asare said patients often remain in emergency wards due to systemic bottlenecks, including administrative delays and unpaid fees.

“I still insist that there is nothing like no bed syndrome… It is a whole systems failure… the system killed him,” he stated, while expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.