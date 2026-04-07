The WTO is debating trade: The world runs on investment

At the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation in Yaoundé, 165 countries were ready to advance the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement. One objection brought the effort to a halt. The count itself is straightforward; the meaning is not.

What unfolded was less a procedural impasse than a moment that exposed a deeper tension between the way the global economy is organised and the way it continues to be governed.

The discussion still rests on the idea that trade and investment can be addressed in separate compartments, as though the movement of goods could be disentangled from the conditions under which they are produced. That view belongs to an earlier period.

Production now begins with the placement of capital. Enterprises form around that commitment, supply chains take shape in response, and only then do goods and services cross borders. Trade is the outward trace of decisions already made. Investment determines where those decisions are taken and on what terms.

This shift recasts the problem of development itself. Over time, developing economies have secured wider access to markets through multilateral negotiations and regional arrangements, yet industrial capacity has not expanded in proportion. The difficulty has moved to a more fundamental question: whether production can be established at all and whether it can endure once established.

Access creates the possibility of participation; it does not guarantee production. Production depends on capital, and capital depends on conditions that allow decisions to be taken, financed, and carried through without constant interruption.

The Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement is concerned with precisely those conditions. It does not seek to extend market access further. Its focus is immediate and practical. It concerns how investment proceeds once a location has been chosen: whether regulatory requirements can be understood without ambiguity, whether approvals follow a path that can be anticipated, and whether institutions act together or require investors to navigate them one by one.

These matters rarely feature prominently in formal economic narratives, yet they shape outcomes with remarkable consistency. Those who make investment decisions do not rely on declarations of intent. They work within constraints that are tangible.

Time, cost, and the reliability of decisions form the basis of those constraints. When approvals extend beyond expectation, projects become harder to finance and justify. When requirements shift across institutions, uncertainty grows in ways that resist calculation.

When processes are fragmented, costs accumulate, and execution becomes uncertain. Under such conditions, capital does not linger. It moves towards environments in which decisions can be taken and implemented with fewer contingencies.

A lack of clarity does not merely slow activity; it alters its direction. Where risk is not defined, it is assumed. Where it cannot be assessed, investment is withdrawn. The consequences are often quiet at first, though no less decisive. A project that might have anchored production in one jurisdiction is realised elsewhere. Supply chains form around those decisions.

Capabilities deepen where investment settles. Over time, this process gathers its own momentum. Production attracts further production, skills follow, and infrastructure expands around existing activity.

Economies that are absent at this stage do not simply fall behind; they encounter a different landscape altogether, one in which entry is more difficult and the cost of participation continues to rise. This pattern is evident across sectors that carry the weight of industrial transformation.

Agro-processing depends on approvals that arrive within a usable timeframe and standards that are applied consistently. Pharmaceutical production rests on regulatory systems that can be relied upon over extended periods.

Light manufacturing requires coordination across customs procedures, infrastructure provision, and certification regimes. Where administrative systems cannot sustain these conditions, production does not take root. It is redirected, often without announcement, and the opportunity moves with it.

The implications extend well beyond any single region, though they are especially visible in Africa. The continent has set out an ambition centred on industrialisation and value addition, supported by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which enlarges the scale of the market and provides a framework for regional integration.

The question that now presents itself is whether production can be established at a scale sufficient to make that market meaningful. That question is not resolved in policy documents. It is resolved whether investment can be secured, sustained, and allowed to expand without persistent disruption.

Industrialisation, in this sense, is cumulative. It develops through continuity rather than isolated initiatives. It depends on the ability of enterprises to operate, expand, and connect across sectors and borders. Where production is able to scale, capability deepens. Where it is interrupted, progress fragments.

In other regions, these questions have been approached with practical clarity. Administrative processes have been simplified, approval systems digitised, and institutional responsibilities aligned to reduce duplication and delay. The reasoning is not difficult to follow. Capital is mobile, and investment decisions are comparative.

Environments are judged not only by stated policies but by whether those policies can be relied upon in practice. Where such reliability exists, investment follows. Where it does not, it is directed elsewhere. The nature of competition has shifted accordingly. Policy frameworks continue to indicate direction, yet outcomes are determined by whether systems function as intended.

This brings the role of the state into clearer view. Investment facilitation rests on whether institutions can act in a coordinated and predictable manner. In many cases, policy exists in adequate form. The difficulty lies in its execution. Multiple agencies operate with overlapping responsibilities, each fulfilling its role, yet collectively generating delay and uncertainty. The difficulty is not the absence of policy. It is whether systems function well enough to sustain production at all.

This distance between policy design and economic outcome has become a defining feature in many developing economies. It is not bridged by the addition of further frameworks. It requires systems that deliver decisions within usable timeframes, processes that maintain consistency across institutions, and administrative structures that operate with coherence. Where this alignment is achieved, investment follows. Where it is not, opportunity dissipates, often without formal recognition.

The Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement engages with this layer of the problem. Its provisions are limited, yet they address conditions that shape investment decisions with some force. The difficulty lies in how such an agreement is accommodated within the existing structure of the WTO.

The consensus model has long ensured that all members retain a voice. It has also slowed the system’s ability to adjust to changes in the organisation of the global economy. Where adaptation is constrained, activity does not pause; it reorganises.

States turn to regional arrangements, bilateral agreements, and smaller coalitions. Cooperation continues, though no longer within a single institutional framework. Standards begin to diverge. For smaller economies, this introduces a more intricate environment in which to operate and a narrower space within which to exert influence.

At the same time, the organisation of production is undergoing further change. Supply chains are diversifying, businesses are reconsidering concentrations of risk, and production is being repositioned accordingly. Capital is seeking locations that combine efficiency with reliability. This creates an opening for economies able to meet those conditions, and it raises the cost of failing to do so.

Whether that opening is captured depends upon readiness. For Africa, readiness rests on the capacity to translate policy into operating conditions and operating conditions into production sustained over time.

It requires coordination, clarity, and a degree of institutional credibility that can support long-term decisions. It also presents an opportunity to shape the standards that govern investment facilitation, rather than merely adapting to them.

The events in Yaoundé do not resolve these questions. They bring them into sharper relief. The separation between trade and investment may continue to serve as a convenient classification. In practice, it has already been overtaken.

The more immediate reality is that the location of production is being decided continuously, in ways that do not wait upon institutional agreement. Systems that can support that process will attract it. Those who cannot will observe it from a distance. The consequences will be measured in terms of where production settles, where capabilities accumulate, and which economies acquire the means to sustain their own transformation.

Benedicta Lasi, Esq., is Executive Chair of the African Trade Chamber and works on economic governance and industrial development across African markets.

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