There is absolutely nothing wrong with what the Chief Justice said

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

The attempt to twist the Chief Justice's call for nation building into partisan politics is mischievous, hypocritical and unpatriotic.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie said: "Pres. Mahama's agenda is one that will benefit Ghana. We should do everything to ensure that he succeeds."

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this statement, and here is why:

1. The President's Success Is Ghana's Success

John Dramani Mahama is not just National Democratic Congress (NDC) President; he is President of the Republic of Ghana. His failure is Ghana's failure. His success is Ghana's success.

If President John Dramani Mahama's agenda to reset Ghana, fight corruption, create jobs and stabilise the economy succeeds, every Ghanaian benefits, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters. What kind of citizen, let alone a Chief Justice, would want the President of Ghana to fail?

2. The Chief Justice Has Freedom of Speech and a Right to Nation Building

The Chief Justice did not say "NDC must win 2028". He did not say "vote for NDC". He spoke about Ghana. The Constitution guarantees every Ghanaian, including Justices, the right to hold opinions on matters of national interest. Calling for collective support for a national agenda is not partisan politics; it is PATRIOTISM! We should be commending him, not condemning him.

3. Judicial Oath Does Not Mean Silence on National Development

The Judicial Oath requires Judges to be impartial in cases before them, not to be silent robots on national development. Chief Justices in other democracies comment on national progress. The Chief Justice was speaking at a nation building forum, not from the bench. He was encouraging citizens to support a development agenda that he believes will benefit Ghana. That is leadership.

4. The Hypocrisy Must Stop

When past Chief Justices made similar calls for support for government programs those now shouting today were silent. We cannot have one standard for one government and another for President Mahama's government.

Let us be honest. President Mahama's reset agenda is indeed for the benefit of Ghana. The Chief Justice as an eminent statesman has every right to call on all of us to support it to succeed.

Ghana first.

By Anatu Anne Seidu Bogobiri Esq., DCEO National Health Insurance Authority

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.